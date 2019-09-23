YouTube star C.J. Luckey gets students singing, dancing and learning about ‘growth mindset’

The C.A.P.S. program brings students a message of perseverance in a program packaged with plenty of singing and dancing, even flossing.
C.A.P.S. stands for Celebrating All Persevering Students. It’s a nonprofit organization as well as a touring that is a mix of high-energy songs and motivational messages headlined by performer C.J. Luckey.
Luckey said their motto is to “encourage, empower and inspire." As a musician, he knows the power music has to bring back a moment in time or a specific emotion. The goal of C.A.P.S. is to help beneficial messages engage kids by writing them into the lyrics, he said.
The program started its tour of Carroll County at Elmer Wolfe Elementary on Monday morning and will be in seven other schools across the county in the coming weeks.
One performance is open to the whole community — Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Winters Mill High School. It is free and the content is recommended for elementary-age students.
Luckey’s first performance got off to an energetic start. When second-grade teacher Lauren Mathias asked the gym full of students, “Are you excited for today?” the response was a loud yell of “Yes" from hundreds of voices.
The program had a concert atmosphere. Luckey had students standing up, jumping, dancing, singing, chanting and doing the whip and nae nae throughout.
Luckey’s most famous video is “The Power of Yet” which has hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. The song teaches that students can change their perspective by adding “yet” to the end of a frustrating phrase like “I don’t get this math problem” or “I’m not very good at this.”
“This is the power of yet," goes the chorus. “Don’t you settle for less. If you just give your best, then you will have success.”
The students at Elmer Wolfe already knew all of the words.
Nearly all of the C.A.P.S. videos tie into growth mindset, the idea that ability and intelligence can be developed through hard work and learning from one’s mistakes.
Luckey is a hip-hop artist who comes from a family of educators. His wife, mother-in-law and mother are all teachers. He studied the work of Dr. Carol Dweck on growth mindset and wanted to use his musical gift in a way that would benefit young people.
Mathias discovered his work online and led the charge to bring C.A.P.S. to Carroll. One of its core concepts, growth mindset, has been part of her teaching for years, and she often starts the day with a video or motivational message. That’s how she came across C.J. Luckey and the music of C.A.P.S. shortly after he released his first album in November 2017.
From music videos to inspirational quotes, “he is a presence in my classroom every single day,” she said.
In another song, Luckey asked the students to repeat after him.
“It’s OK to make mistakes, as long as I learn from them,” they chorused together.
More information is available at www.cjluckeycaps.com or by searching “CJ Luckey” on Youtube.
If you go
What: Celebrating All Persevering Students motivational musical performance
Where: Winters Mill high School, 560 Gorsuch Rd, Westminster, MD 21157
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 24.