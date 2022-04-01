Century High student wins first place in Yumi Hogan’s Spring Gallery Show

Jacey Breden, 16, isn’t the first in his family to fall in love with creating art as a form of expression.

“My whole family on both sides are artists, so I’ve always been surrounded by it,” Breden said. “Since I was a kid I’ve always been drawing and painting.”

Now a sophomore at Century High School, Breden combined his artistic talent with his interest in communication to create a piece of art that won first place in Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan’s Spring Gallery Show. He will receive a governor’s citation, trophy and gift card.

Artwork by Jacey Breden, a 10th grade student at Century High School, received first place in Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan’s Spring Gallery Show. His piece is called "Fresh Perspectives on Old Conversations.” Jacey will receive a governor's citation, trophy and gift card. This artwork also won a regional Gold Key for the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, as well as the prestigious "American Visions" nomination. Jacey was one of six students representing Maryland at the national level. (Courtesy Photo)

The piece “Fresh Perspectives on Old Conversations” was the result of a class assignment to create a portrait using charcoal that incorporated an overlapping element of multiple perspectives.

“The class assignment offers students an alternative way of creating a traditional portrait,” said Frank Reaver, art teacher at Century High School. “Jacey decided to include two figures instead of one and made the multiple perspectives simulate the passage of time during a conversation, like snapshots of time in a single image.”

The concept, Breden said, was developed from a photo he took of his friends one day.

“I decided to take some pictures of them having a conversation, and I created an illustration out of it,” Breden said. “As I was creating it I was [thinking that] looking at different perspectives of a conversation can give you fresh ideas and concepts of the same old conversations, which is how I came up with the title.”

Reaver called the concept and execution “amazing.” He later advised Breden to submit his artwork to the First Lady’s show and other scholastic events.

“I knew right away it was exceptional,” Reaver said. “He took a skill-based activity and turned it into a commentary on conversations. I thought that was a poignant take on the artistic problem of creating a portrait from multiple perspectives.”

Breden’s piece also won a regional Gold Key in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, a showcase for student artists offered by the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, as well as a nomination for the prestigious American Visions scholastic award in the category of drawing and illustration. About 1,300 teens from Baltimore and the surrounding region submitted 3,000 works of visual and literary art to the contest, Reaver said

“Unfortunately, Jacey did not win at the national level,” Reaver said. “The good thing is Jacey has two more years to earn the gold and I have no doubt if he keeps submitting, he can achieve it. He is extremely creative and technically talented, especially for being in only 10th grade.”