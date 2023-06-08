Century High School Class of 2023 celebrates graduation

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Members of the Class of 2023 begin their processional outside for the 20th annual graduation ceremony for Century High School, held at McDaniel College on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Members of Century High School’s graduating class received their diplomas during a commencement ceremony Thursday afternoon at McDaniel College’s Gill Center.

Of the 281 students in the class of 2023, 62% will attend four-year colleges, 17% will attend two-year colleges, 8% will join the workforce, 4% will attend trade school, 4% will take a gap year, 2% will begin apprenticeships, and 2% will join the military, according to Century registrar Hope McKeiver.

Just over half the graduating class, or 145 students, earned college credit while in high school by taking at least one dual enrollment class; 195 seniors took at least one Advanced Placement class, which can also become college credits, and 81 of those students took five or more AP classes, according to McKeiver.

One hundred twenty-four graduates enrolled in Carroll County Career and Technology Center programs.

According to McKeiver, Century High School graduates received more than $14 million in scholarships this year.