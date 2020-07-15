Refinements of Carroll County schools’ policies on guns, violent threats proposed

Behavioral threats are classified as transient, serious substantive or very serious substantive. Transient threats can be resolved on the scene and are resolved after intervention. These could include fleeting expression of anger, a joke, or a statement made for attention seeking or disruption. Threats become serious substantive when the threat promises to cause serious harm and there is an actual or perceived ability to carry them out. Very serious substantive threats include a threat or act to kill, rape, shoot or injure with a weapon when the student has the ability to carry out the plan. In the case of these threats, “Long-term safety planning which includes increased supervision is critical,” according to the proposed regulations.