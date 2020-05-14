Carroll County school board approves operating budget, filling funding gap opened during pandemic

On Wednesday, staff said they were going ahead to plan the summer recovery to take place through distance learning. They said there’s no indication whether the state’s restrictions will be lifted enough by the summer to allow in-person learning at the schools. It would also add logistical challenges and costs of making bus routes to transport students to school and opening facilities. Jason Anderson, chief academic, equity and accountability officer, acknowledged that it is “not ideal and feels counter-intuitive.” The program is still being developed.