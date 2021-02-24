Carroll County Public Schools to unveil return plan at Wednesday night meeting

Carroll County Public Schools has drafted a plan to start returning students to school buildings full time, recognizing that previous levels of social distancing likely won’t be possible.
The Carroll County Board of Education voted Feb. 10 to allow students to return to in-person learning at least four days a week by March 22. The board members said a plan would need to be approved by the Maryland State Department of Education and that the board would meet again Wednesday, Feb. 24 to discuss it.
Tonight’s “updates” meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and will be livestreamed from the CCPS website.
Using a phased-in approach, the Career and Technology Center, Carroll Springs School, Crossroads Middle and Gateway School will open five days a week for in-person instruction. All other schools will be open four days a week for in-person instruction, with Wednesday remaining a virtual day. Full virtual learning will still be an option.
The Career and Technology Center, Carroll Springs School, Crossroads Middle and Gateway School will be prioritized for phasing in, followed by the elementary, middle and high schools in that order.
A draft of a revised reopening and recovery plan, first created in July 2020, is available on the CCPS website and a PowerPoint states it includes amendments to the executive summary, instructional schedules, social distancing and references a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention school operational strategy.
“We are awaiting a final response from MSDE on the process and timeline they will use for review,” the PowerPoint states.
According to the PowerPoint slides, the areas of the most impact to maintain social distancing are classrooms, cafeterias, school buses and the Carroll County Career and Technology Center. And staffing special programs and other classrooms are also areas of impact under the new return plan.
The PowerPoint states schools are surveying parents to see how many will participate in in-person learning.
In the amended reopening plan draft, the phrase “recommendations of 3 to 6 feet” was crossed out in a section about staff guidelines. The new sentence states “During instruction, staff will wear a cloth face covering and maintain social distancing as much as possible.” And “students will be distanced as much as space permits during meals” was added in a section about food services.
Additional sentences were added and crossed out to reflect less strict social distancing guidelines.
“Students will be distanced from each other as much as space allows. However, when operating with schools open for all students in person 4 or 5 days per week, strict CDC social distancing guidelines cannot be practiced in classrooms, cafeterias and other school areas,” the revised reopening draft states.
The draft also states classrooms, cafeterias and other areas will be arranged to maintain social distancing as close to six feet as possible.
The CDC’s “Operational Strategy for K-12 Schools through Phased Mitigation” plan, cited frequently in the draft, states physical distancing “at least 6 feet” should be maximized to the greatest extent possible.
“To ensure physical distancing, schools should establish policies and implement structural interventions to promote physical distance of at least 6 feet between people,” CDC webpage states. “Cohorting or podding is recommended to minimize exposure across the school environment.”
It also states all schools have the option to provide in-person learning at any level of community transmission “either full or hybrid” with strict mitigation strategies. It also states in-person instruction should be prioritized and populations at risk for learning loss during virtual learning should be prioritized for in-person instruction. The CDC lists testing, screening and vaccinating staff as soon as supply allows as ways to prevent COVID-19 in schools.
Tereasa McCulloh, president of Carroll County Education Association, said in a letter to The Times that many CCPS staff want to return to the building but do not want to sacrifice their health or the health of their families.
“We need more doses of vaccine,” she sated. “We need to adhere to safety protocols and pandemic mitigation strategies, and moving ahead without those is unacceptable. The Carroll County Education Association will continue to fight for educator and student safety.”
Staffing was cited as a concern when hybrid learning restarted at CCPS in the first week of January and was referenced again at the Feb. 10 meeting before the board voted to return more students.
At the time, the system had 62 vacancies for instructional assistants and 108 vacancies for student support assistants. Chantress Baptist, director of human resources, said at the meeting they hired 157 substitute teachers since Oct. 1, but some have resigned. Central office staff have been filling in at some classrooms and the board later approved a contract with a temp agency that would, best-case scenario, supply 30 people by April.
This story will be updated.