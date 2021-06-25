Carroll County Public Schools appoint plethora of new, but familiar, principals, assistant principals

Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education appointed a plethora of new principals and assistant principals this year, all of whom are no strangers to the system, and, in some cases, to the school itself.
The latest list of principals and assistant principals were approved this week and will start July 1:
- Megan K. Becker, an assistant principal at Sykesville Middle School, will be an assistant principal at Mt. Airy Middle School
- David M. Herman, a social studies teacher at Gateway School, will be an assistant principal at South Carroll High School
- Christopher D. Hynes an assistant principal at Mount Airy Middle School, will be an assistant principal at Sykesville Middle School
- Lisa M. Livingston, an assistant principal at West Middle School, will be a principal at North Carroll Middle School
- Jodi M. Weaver, an assistant principal at East Middle School, will be an assistant principal at Shiloh Middle School
The appointments made in May will start July 1:
- Melissa J. Lombardini, a special-education teacher at Spring Garden Elementary School, will be an assistant principal at Winfield Elementary School
- Carolyn E. Thomas, an assistant principal at Robert Moton Elementary School, will be the principal at Mechanicsville Elementary School
The appointments made in April will also start July 1:
- Glenn P. Messier, the principal at Mechanicsville Elementary School, will be the principal at Linton Springs Elementary
- Christine M. Hill, the assistant principal at Shiloh Middle School, will be the assistant principal at West Middle School
- Greg J. Raeder, the assistant principal at Piney Ridge Elementary School, will be the assistant principal at Cranberry Station Elementary School
- John N. Code, the assistant principal at Winfield Elementary School, will be the assistant principal at Piney Ridge Elementary School
The March appointees have moved from acting principals and assistant principals to being appointed the official titles:
- Sarah E. Andrews, the former acting assistant principal at Westminster Elementary, is now an assistant principal at the same school
- Addison P. Beck, the former acting assistant principal at Hampstead Elementary, is now an assistant principal at the same school
- Kristi L. Reppe, the former acting principal, at Sykesville Middle School, is now the principal at the same school
- Joshua R. Rutter, the former acting assistant principal at Francis Scott Key High School, is now the assistant principal at the same school