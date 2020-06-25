In ‘the first of many meetings’ assessing fall reopening, Carroll County schools officials detail options

The planning process is made more complicated because the three models will likely have to intermingle. Even if Maryland is in Phase III and schools are able to reopen traditionally, there will still be families that choose to continue with learning because of their circumstances. The school system might also have to temporarily implement distance learning if there is a coronavirus outbreak in a particular school. The option will also have to be available if a student or teacher comes in contact with the virus — also known by the disease it causes, COVID-19 — and are required to quarantine for 14 days.