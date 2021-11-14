Carroll school officials report progress in recruiting teachers, despite challenges

Around this time last year, the Carroll public schools saw enrollment drop by nearly 800 students, compared to the 2019-2020 school year. Enrollment totaled to 24,568 students in 2020-2021. McCabe said school officials do not have the official enrollment numbers for this school year, but it looks like the gap has closed from a loss of 777 students last school year to about 300 this year, compared to 2019-2020.