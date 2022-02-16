xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Reported COVID cases in Carroll’s public schools at lowest level since November

Carroll County Times
Feb 16, 2022 3:29 PM

Carroll County Public Schools reported Wednesday 214 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff this week, as the number of reported cases declines across the school system.

This is the fifth consecutive week that overall case numbers have declined, after peaking at 1,313 cases reported for the week ending Jan. 12.

Carroll County’s positivity rate was 7.94% as of Wednesday, a decrease from last week, but still a level considered as “high transmission,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The school system’s COVID-19 dashboard, which updates weekly on Wednesdays, reported 214 positive cases for the entire school system for the week ending Feb. 16. That number was down from 339 in the seven-day period that ended Feb. 9. For the period ending that ended Feb. 2, the total number of positive cases was 448.

This week’s total includes 8 staff members and 206 students. A total of 73 people were in quarantine in the school system this week, which is the lowest number of people in quarantine during this school year, according to the dashboard.

Quarantine data reflect the number of individuals required to quarantine because they are a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case. The quarantine data do not reflect individuals in quarantine because they are COVID positive.

This week, Cranberry Station had the most positive cases among elementary schools with 15, while Winfield reported 13 and Mount Airy reported 11.

Among middle schools, the highest number of cases was at Oklahoma Road, which reported 11. Mount Airy Middle reported 10 cases and Sykesville Middle reported 9.

Manchester Valley had the most positive cases among high schools with 10. Liberty High reported 7 cases and Francis Scott Key had 5.

