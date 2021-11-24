Carroll County school COVID numbers continue to rise

The number of COVID-19 cases rose for the fifth week in a row in Carroll County Public Schools.
According to the CCPS dashboard, which updates every Wednesday, 211 people have the virus this week, including four staffers. That is a 12-person increase from last week. The number of students in quarantine is 605, which is an increase of 47 over last week. During the week prior, the number of students in quarantine fell from 586 to 558.
The school COVID-19 case trend continues to mimic increases reported in the Carroll County community. The county health department reported 254 new COVID-19 cases last week after reporting 221 the week of Nov. 7 and 176 the week of Oct. 31
Although cases have been rising, members of the county’s school board have been calling for an end to the mask mandate. The board president, Marsha Herbert, testified earlier this month during a state school board meeting advocating for the universal mask mandate to be lifted by January.
However, Susan Doyle, acting Carroll health officer, wrote a letter to the state school board suggesting the mask mandate continue until the county reaches low to moderate levels of COVID-19 transmissions. The county is listed as having high transmission as of Wednesday.
The state school board is expected to review the mask mandate in early December.
On the elementary school level, a few schools reported double-digit COVID-19 case numbers including Sandymount, which has had double digits since Nov. 13, at 16, Friendship Valley at 12 and Cranberry Station at 11 for the second week in a row.
The case numbers are lower on the middle school level with Mount Airy, North Carroll and West topping the list at five cases each.
For high schools, Manchester Valley has the most cases at 13, which is the second week in a row it had that total. Winters Mill has 10, which is double the amount it had last week, and South Carroll had eight.