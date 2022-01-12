Carroll public schools report 11th week of increases in COVID-19 cases and quarantines

Carroll County Public Schools reported increases in COVID-19 cases and quarantines this week among students and staff in the county’s elementary, middle and high schools.
The school system’s COVID dashboard, which updates weekly on Wednesdays, reported 1,313 positive cases this week, up from 1,197 in the week ending Jan. 5.
For the week ending Dec. 22, the last week schools reported numbers before the holiday break, the total number of cases in the school system was 617.
This is the 11th consecutive week that positive cases have increased in the school system.
This week’s total includes 131 staff, which is the largest number of reported cases this school year, according to the dashboard. During the week ending Jan. 5, the school system reported 72 positive cases among staff members.
Positive cases reported also includes 1,182 students. A total of 1,288 people were in quarantine this week, up from 516 the week ending Jan. 5.
Quarantine data reflect the number of individuals required to quarantine because they are a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case. The quarantine data do not reflect individuals in quarantine because they are COVID positive.
In CCPS this week, Piney Ridge and Ebb Valley have the most positive COVID cases among elementary schools with 43, Manchester had 41, and Carrolltowne and Linton Springs both reported 40 cases.
East had the most positive COVID cases among middle schools with 67, while West reported 52. Northwest had 46 cases, while Oklahoma Road and North Carroll each had 28.
Liberty reported the most positive COVID cases among high schools with 82, while Century had 75 and Westminster reported 66.