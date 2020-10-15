Carroll County Public Schools offering drive-up troubleshooting for loaned-out devices

Carroll County Public Schools Technology Services is offering a drive-up troubleshooting event Saturday, Oct. 17, for devices that have been loaned out by the school system, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Technicians will be available at the CCPS Central Office building, at 125 N. Court St. in Westminster.
In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, people who come to the building are required to stay in their vehicles. Staff will come to get any devices and necessary information. Masks will be required when interacting with CCPS staff, and they will be practicing all applicable sanitizing methods when collecting and returning the devices.
Participants will be directed to a parking spot where they can wait until the repair is finished. If a technician determines the repair will take a significant amount of time, the customer will be updated with a time estimate of when to return.
