Carroll County teacher’s union celebrates passage of education reform bill

Before the start of the Maryland General Assembly session, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle predicted that public school reform efforts coming out of the Kirwan Commission would be the biggest topic of conversation.
For the local teacher’s union, which advocated strongly for it, the bill’s passage was a thrilling moment.
On Monday night, the Senate voted 37-9 to approve the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, often known as the Kirwan Bill. The reforms infuse $4 billion per year into Maryland public schools and increase teacher pay, expanding vocational training, and fund additional services for children, especially those who live in Maryland’s poorest communities.
CCEA is the local affiliate of the Maryland State Education Association (MSEA) and includes more than 2,000 teachers, counselors and registered nurses as a bargaining unit of employees of Carroll County Public Schools. Throughout the year, CCEA and MSEA focused effort behind support of the Kirwan bill, including a series of forums across the state.
Despite the session being cut short because of measures taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, CCEA President Teresa McCulloh said the union not only expected that the legislation would pass, they were thrilled that it did.
“This Kirwan Commission started this charge three years ago. There was a significant amount of time, thought, work and effort put toward this much needed funding formula that brings education funding up to speed,” she said in an email to the Times. “We were satisfied with all components that the Kirwan Bill covered.”
Earlier in the week, several members of Carroll’s delegation expressed frustration that their colleagues voted to pass the bill.
Del. Haven Shoemaker said: “At a time when folks at home are worried about their families and their finances, the legislature is sitting down here passing Kirwan, a $35 billion effort to back the Brinks truck up to the teachers union."
McCulloh replied: “It is unfortunate and was unpredictable that we are experiencing the coronavirus crisis during Maryland’s General Assembly. However, when this pandemic clears, there will always be a fiscal responsibility to education and to our students! If Delegate Shoemaker believes somehow the monies will be given to the teacher’s union, then he doesn’t understand the bill. In addition, this is not a time to throw derogatory comments to any association or group. It is a time to extend kindness, hope and positivity.”
She said that CCEA was appreciative of Sen. Katie Fry Hester who voted for the bill to pass and worked on amendments to language concerning collective bargaining.
Other amendments included safeguards intended to put the increases to education spending plans on hold if Maryland’s revenues take a downturn of 7.5% or more in a year.
Another is meant to act as a “checkpoint” with an annual review of whether the reforms are properly implemented and showing results. An oversight board would have the power to take action in fiscal year 2025 to readjust.
Of those amendments, McCulloh said: “The General Assembly will always monitor revenues and will take a sensitive approach to be able to implement the Kirwan Bill.”