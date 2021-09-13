Carroll Community College uses virtual reality to enhance learning, from traveling the bloodstream or to far away places

A: Depending on the course, students may have the opportunity to use VR that their professor has curated. They may also use VR on their own if they wish. In order to see what experiences are available, students can log into the school’s Learning Management System (LMS), Canvas, and go to Student Resources where there is a Virtual Reality Module with a link to the available experiences. Students then make an appointment when they find an experience. The lab is located in the library and contains eight headsets, four of which can be brought to a classroom. Once students are checked into the lab, they are assisted by lab personnel in adjusting the headset, navigating the experience as necessary, and monitored for their safety. Most experiences can be viewed on a monitor for students who may not want to wear a headset. All students are required to sign an Acknowledgement of Risk form, or have their parents sign one if they are under 18.