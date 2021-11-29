Q&A: Kelly Kroemer is the new vice president of Continuing Education and Training at Carroll Community College

A: Working at Carroll Community College has been fabulous. I received the warmest welcome on my first day with a Carroll gift basket full of Lynx gear that I proudly display along with flowers from my CET team. Everyone has gone out of their way to help me get acquainted with college operations and also introduce me to community partners. In my first week, I had the great pleasure of meeting our Board of Trustees and Carroll County’s Commissioners. Before the end of my first month, I plan to meet individually with each member of the CET staff to get to know them and their roles at the college. It has been wonderful to meet individuals who are so dedicated to the success of the college and its students.