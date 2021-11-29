Q&A: Kelly Kroemer is the new vice president of Continuing Education and Training at Carroll Community College

Carroll Community College recently announced the appointment of Kelly A. Kroemer as the new vice president of Continuing Education and Training.
Kroemer, who previously worked at Harford and Anne Arundel community colleges, replaces Libby Trostle who retired after spending over a decade at the college. The Times recently spoke with Kroemer about her experience.
Q: How would you describe your work at CCC so far?
A: Working at Carroll Community College has been fabulous. I received the warmest welcome on my first day with a Carroll gift basket full of Lynx gear that I proudly display along with flowers from my CET team. Everyone has gone out of their way to help me get acquainted with college operations and also introduce me to community partners. In my first week, I had the great pleasure of meeting our Board of Trustees and Carroll County’s Commissioners. Before the end of my first month, I plan to meet individually with each member of the CET staff to get to know them and their roles at the college. It has been wonderful to meet individuals who are so dedicated to the success of the college and its students.
Q: What led you to this position in Carroll?
A: Carroll’s reputation for excellence among Maryland’s community colleges was one of the main factors in attracting me to this position. My father had worked for Carroll Community College before he passed away. He loved the college and said it was the best place he ever worked. Plus, it has taken great care of my mom as the spouse of a retiree. So, Carroll has always had a special place in my family’s heart.
In my prior role, I also had the opportunity to collaborate with Libby Trostle, the former VP of CET, and other members of Carroll’s CET team. I knew that it would be an honor to lead such a high-performing continuing education organization. [Carroll Community College President Dr. James D.] Ball’s commitment to workforce development as a catalyst for Carroll County’s economic growth and his support of lifelong learning as an anchor for the community’s well-being sealed the deal that Carroll was the right place for me.
Q: How does CCC compare to the community colleges you worked at in the past?
A: I have had the opportunity to work at two of Maryland’s other community colleges. While each have their own personalities and operational nuances, the constant is that the staff and faculty are committed to serving the diverse needs of the community and work diligently to help students successfully meet their educational goals.
Q: What’s something you plan to do differently than your predecessor?
A: I hope to build on the strong foundation that my predecessors have laid. My goals are to help secure resources to expand programming to meet student and employer needs and to enhance the college’s support of small business development in the county.
Q: What’s something you plan to continue?
A: I definitely plan to continue courses and programs that are in demand and necessary for economic and community vitality, including adult literacy, personal enrichment, and workforce development programming. This includes launching the new manufacturing technology program that the CET staff have been developing in collaboration with industry subject matter experts. I also want to continue the wonderful summer educational camps for our littlest learners. I understand more than a third of our campers return to take credit classes at Carroll when they become age eligible.
Q: Anything you’ve done so far that you’re most proud of?
On day two at Carroll, I had the opportunity to present to the county commissioners the positive impacts of the college’s workforce development programming, Advantage C’s consultative services, and the Miller Small Business Resources for Entrepreneurs. We also discussed the workforce of the future and ways in which the county, the college and other stakeholders throughout the Carroll County can collaborate, adapt, and grow to prepare both today’s and tomorrow’s workforce. I am excited for the year ahead.