Carroll Community College summer, fall class registration to open

Carroll Community College’s registration for summer and fall classes starts April 20 for veterans and returning students.
Classes will be offered in-person, fully virtual and in a hybrid model. Hybrid classes offer a combination of in-person learning and online sessions, which in some cases can be taken on the student’s own schedule.
“The College is pleased to offer returning students and all veterans an early opportunity to sign up for classes,” Rosalie Mince, the college’s provost, said in a news release. “Whether they are looking to begin a new degree program or complete their studies, Carroll remains the best choice for an affordable, quality education. I strongly encourage all returning and new students to reach out to our Financial Aid Office for financial support and scholarship opportunities.”
Financial support is available through various financial aid programs, grants and scholarships. Information regarding programs for veterans can be found here: www.carrollcc.edu/veterans.
The college also offers special awards through its One Step Away program, designed for returning students who have been away for two years or more with 15 credits or less to complete their associate degree: www.carrollcc.edu/onestepaway.
Registration for new students begins April 27. Summer classes will be offered June 1, June 14 and July 6. And the fall semester starts Aug. 30. To see a complete schedule of course offerings, go to: www.carrollcc.edu/Programs-and-Courses/.
“We are committed to ensuring the success of every student,” said Dr. April Herring, Senior Director of Advising and Retention. “We can help with registration, selecting a program of study, transfer planning, career development, and we can help students get back on track if they experience difficulty.”
To schedule a virtual appointment with an adviser, call the following numbers Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or send an email:
- New students for Summer and Fall semesters should contact Admissions:
- Returning students for Summer and Fall semesters should contact Advising:
- All scholarship and financial aid questions should contact Financial Aid:
For more information, visit www.carrollcc.edu/Priority-Registration.