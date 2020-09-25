‘Today’ show turns spotlight on Carroll County senior’s work on children’s mental health

Radford on Friday talked to Flores and Winters Mill junior Conor Doyle, a fellow Falcons of Strength member, during the live interview for “Today,” and the school’s falcon mascot made an appearance as well. Principal Michael Brown, another one of Radford’s interviewees, served as a cheerleader for the students during a few live and recorded shots before getting to say “That’s a wrap!” into the microphone as everyone applauded.