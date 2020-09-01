After state’s decision on online instruction, Carroll County Public Schools expecting only ‘minor adjustments’

The new requirement for online instruction adopted by Maryland’s state school board Tuesday should not significantly affect Carroll County Public Schools’ existing plans, the superintendent said.
Under the decision, the state will require all school systems to offer 3.5 hours per day of live instruction by a teacher.
“By and large, because of the work that we’ve done, while there might be some minor adjustments, I feel confident CCPS is going to meet that and probably go beyond,” Superintendent Steve Lockard told the Times on Tuesday afternoon. “We intend to monitor and make sure we’re accountable to ourselves as well as to [the state for] whatever requirements there are. Out of the gate, particularly, we are going to be very focused on making sure things are working and that we’re meeting the targets that have been set.”
Carroll’s first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The state is looking for 30 hours of instruction time per week, averaging 3.5 hours of live, or synchronous, instruction and 2.5 hours of independent, or asynchronous, learning per day. All 24 Maryland school systems are beginning the year online in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Lockard noted that the current plan for third-, fourth- and fifth-graders, for example, is for them to receive about 3.75 hours of synchronous learning and 2.25 hours of asynchronous learning, depending on the individual.
That the state requirement is an average is important, Lockard said, because actual time for each teacher and each student will, vary “based on student needs, what they’re working on,” and whether intervention or support is required.
“I have every confidence that between synchronous and asynchronous, we will provide approximately 30 hours a week for our students,” Lockard said. “Asynchronous is a little more tricky. What might take you 30 minutes might take me an hour and a half. Therein lies some of the challenge.
“We recognize that every kid is different.”
Lockard said the school system might have to go back and potentially adjust its synchronous learning for pre-kindergarten students based on the new requirement. According to a sample schedule in the CCPS Reopening and Recovery Plan, there would be 150 minutes of instruction for pre-kindergarteners, 75 minutes of it synchronous and 75 minutes asynchronous. Lockard said balancing the amount of virtual live instruction time for a 4-year-old is challenging.
Another problem is there will be situations where students might not be available, perhaps due to daycare issues, for all scheduled synchronous learning. Lockard said CCPS would be providing recordings of synchronous learning, following privacy guidelines, for a certain amount of time to allow kids to catch up.
“As we built our plans, we recognized we have to be flexible because not everybody fits into a neat little place where everyone is doing the same thing every day,” Lockard said.
The state board rejected tougher benchmarks proposed by state schools superintendent Karen Salmon — with more hours and a tighter timeline — that had drawn harsh criticism from teachers and superintendents who said she was changing the rules at the start of the school year and upending lesson plans that had been underway for months. Some systems were planning to have four days per week of instruction, but the state is looking for five.
“These recommendations are rigid, lack basis in any specific academic research, and are extremely severe in what to date, has been a partnership during this crisis,” Kelly Griffith, the president of the school superintendents association and superintendent in Talbot County, wrote in a letter from all 24 superintendents.
Lockard said that for school systems across the state to receive new instruction even as some systems had already returned to school, after working on plans all summer and submitting them by Aug. 14, “creates a lot of challenges.”
“Fortunately for us, we have planned all along for five days of instruction,” he said.
Eight of Maryland’s school systems were planning to be fully online only for the entire first semester. On Aug. 27, at a news conference, Gov. Larry Hogan strongly encouraged all school systems to come up with a plan to get students back in school earlier than that and spoke about a $10 million grant from the state for each school district in line with that plan.
At the Carroll County school board meeting the night before, it was decided to target Oct. 19 as a date for students to potentially return in a hybrid model, in person part of the time and online the rest. Lockard said he has reached out to the state about the $10 million grant and what it can be used for, but has not yet heard back.
Lockard said getting ready for this school year was a huge task, but he feels like CCPS is prepared, noting that they provided over 18,000 hours of professional development in August alone to teachers, support staff and administrators.
“We have put ourselves in as good a position as possible,” he said. “I’m really proud of our employees for how they have gotten creative and innovative, invested in themselves to get ready.
“Also, I can’t wan’t wait for the day for all of us to be back in schools and more back to normal.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Liz Bowie contributed to this article.