What remote learning will mean for Carroll County students in special education: some services but not all

An ICLP, according to Shockney, is an agreement that takes the Individualized Education Plan, or IEP — documents that are designed to meet a specific child’s needs — and amends it (following an agreement between the family and the school) to reflect the changes that will come with virtual learning. The ICLP can address direct services, relating to speech and language; accommodations; and supplementary aids and supports. This is all documented in a student’s ICLP and will vary from student to student.