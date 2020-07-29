Groups rally before Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education meeting

Two groups traveled Wednesday afternoon to the Central Office building where the Carroll County Board of Education meets, hoping to have their voices heard by those in charge of making decisions about the reopening of schools.
As of 7:30 p.m., the Board of Education had not voted on a finalized reopening/recovery plan. The meeting was ongoing and it was unclear whether there would be a vote Wednesday night.
The meeting was delayed by some 50 minutes after its planned 5 p.m. start time because of technical difficulties. The live internet stream cut out for some viewers throughout the first hour of the meeting. At about 7 p.m., Superintendent Steve Lockard said they had to pause to reboot the system because of issues.
Before the meeting, the two groups of demonstrators came face-to-face over their conflicting views on what to do about schools.
One group, made up largely of members of the employee groups from Carroll County Public Schools circled the building in vehicles. Signs on cars included: “No hybrid, Yes virtual”;“A perfect solution does not exist. A safe one does!”; and “Teachers want to teach but they want to feel safe.”
President of CCEA Teresa McCulloh said there were more than 120 cars involved. “That number speaks volumes.”
Another group, Return2Learn Maryland, an advocacy group for reopening public schools at full capacity, lined Ralph Street outside the building holding signs and speaking through a bullhorn. In the plan for the rally, organizers said they hoped that pushing for CCPS to chose a “hybrid” model for back to school, where kids are in the classroom two days a week and staff four, would start a domino effect of more in-person openings across the state.
At about 4:15 p.m. there were a little over 25 protesters outside, and multiple vehicles making loops.
Among that group, Richard Potcner said he hopes more people will “start gathering and come together and start opening our eyes to what’s real. None of us are sick. It’s got like 99.6% or something survival rate. It’s killing old people that are already gonna die. And I’m not trying to sound not sympathetic. You know, it’s not harming people.”
Christina Olson, founder of Return2Learn Maryland who helped organize the demonstration, said that in-person school is important for many reasons including children’s mental health, services for special needs students, and services outside the classroom like meals
“You’re gonna see our children are being left behind for no reason other than teachers don’t want to go to school,” she said.
Speaking during the meeting, she said that teachers and school activities had been vital to her as a child because she had a difficult home life. Before hand, she said virtual learning leaves students without online access, and students with single or working parents who have less time to be at home to support their learning, she said.
“We want equitable solutions and the solutions that have been proposed at this point are not equitable,” she said.
Potcner,got up close to cars from the driving rally, shouting things like, “You’re an abomination, you’re an abomination. You’re a disgrace.” He said that on Twitter, where he goes as “Richard citizen journalist,” he said he makes videos to show that hospitals are empty.
Far before the advertised start of the meeting, a line of people waiting to take their three-minute speaking time at the meeting was forming outside the building.
The public comments were impassioned on both sides of the question and split with many different arguments.
Several teachers spoke up, saying they wanted to return to their classrooms, but that even one student or teacher death because of reopening in person would be unacceptable. More than one commenter asked board members if they could live with someone dying, knowing they had made the decision to reopen.
“This is not a hypothetical. These are our students,” one teacher said, quoting the number of new cases in children aged 10-19 in the county.
Other staff said that there were still hundreds of questions about how the logistics for hybrid would work. They said that if those can’t be answered, the schools are not prepared to reopen.
More than one parent of a special needs child spoke at the meeting, saying virtual learning would lead to their children falling farther behind caring for their children with complicated needs. One father said he needs the support of the specialists and therapists that work with his son, and he cannot provide those same specialized services on his own at home.
The school system has had to plan for three possible scenarios throughout the summer: fully virtual learning, a “hybrid” plan that splits the student body attending school in person in half, and the return to five-days-per week class with. The school system may be in the position of switching to a different model in the midst of the school year if COVID-19 in Maryland gets better or worse.
In Phase II of the state’s recovery stages, CCPS is too large to reopen with the full student body at five-days-a-week under state guidelines. Assuming Maryland remains in that stage until the start of the school year, that leaves CCPS the option to open under a hybrid model or a fully-virtual one.
The hybrid model would have students split into “A” group and “B” group, with half staying home and receiving their assignments online while the other is in the classroom. The A group would attend Monday and Tuesday and the B group would attend Thursday and Friday. School facilities would close on Wednesdays for cleaning and all groups would learn together virtually.
With the hybrid model, Wednesday would be the only day that students receive “synchronous” online education, meaning they are interacting with educators and peers. The planing committees have said there would be more synchronous virtual learning under the virtual model.
A draft of the plan was released to the public July 15 and all school districts in the state must submit a plan by Aug. 14.
The state does not show signs of moving into further reopening stages soon. At a news conference that started about a half hour before the demonstrations, Gov. Larry Hogan said it was time for a “stop sign in further reopening plans” and that the state would not move into Phase III reopenings until it was “prudent” to do so. He introduced stricter requirements for mask use.
The next meeting of the Carroll County Board of Education will be held Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. It will be streamed at carrollk12.org.
This story will be updated.