School bus drivers will still be paid during Carroll County’s remote learning period, board decides

Whenever Carroll County Public Schools resume in-person instruction, its bus drivers will be ready to transport students to their destinations.
The Board of Education on Aug. 26 agreed to pay the county’s independent bus contractors while during the school system’s remote learning period, which begins for students Sept. 8, with the idea that vehicles are maintained and the entire fleet is prepared once school buildings are deemed safe to use. The bus contractors will be compensated at the same rate as they did this past spring, before schools were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A recommendation from Superintendent Steven Lockard, director of transportation services Michael Hardesty, and chief operation officer Jonathan O’Neal was brought to motion during the board meeting and was later amended to reflect specifics, including on compensation.
It passed with a unanimous vote, much to the delight of school board Vice President Marsha Herbert — the initial recommendation was that drivers get paid for a minimum of 6.25 hours and 80 miles per day, but she sought to increase that.
“I just want to make sure that they get taken care of and that we have bus drivers, or else we’re not going to have school, period,” she said during last week’s meeting.
The miles and time for in-county routes, associated with the spring 2020 manifests, will be the basis for the driver salary and per-mile maintenance reimbursement using the current 2020-21 formula rates, according to contract information sent by Hardesty to the bus contractors. The exact new rate were not specified in the meeting.
The contract also included out-of-county route compensation and athletics trips for whenever sports resume.
Carroll County’s bus fleet includes 187 buses for regular education and 53 for special education. Those buses feature lifts for wheelchair access.
At whatever point schools resume with in-person instruction — in a hybrid format of part in-person and part online, or otherwise — new bus routes will be sent to contractors a few weeks before the modified start date. Fuel will not be reimbursed for buses that aren’t running, according to the contract.
County Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, watched and listened to Wednesday’s school board meeting and agreed with Herbert about giving the bus contractors proper compensation. Frazier relayed the news during Thursday morning’s county commissioners meeting, held via video conference.
“They are a small business, many of them small businesses. They’re struggling like you can’t believe,” he said. “And they still have to pay for the buses, they still have to pay for maintenance, and so forth.”
Frazier said he recently spoke with a few contractors who told him they have to take their buses, almost all of which have been inactive since mid-March, out on the road once a week to keep things running smoothly.
“If you let them go under, what are we going to do? Who’s going to drive the buses, how are the kids going to get to school?” Frazier said. “So I thought that was a good move.”