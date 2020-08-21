Grant funds to help Carroll County students lacking reliable internet access, with virtual learning nearing

The grant program announced by Gov. Larry Hogan’s office on Aug. 13 will award nearly $8 million to 21 jurisdictions that applied for assistance, with $50,192 going to Carroll, in order to help fill gaps in students’ access to remote learning. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, CCPS and other school systems throughout Maryland are not opening school buildings, relying on instruction that will be conducted through live streaming and other internet-based functionality.