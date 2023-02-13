Carroll County schools will receive $465,000 settlement from class action suit against vaping company Juul Labs

Carroll County Public Schools is set to receive $465,000 from a legal settlement with the e-cigarette company Juul Labs, after a decision in a national lawsuit the county school district joined.

On Wednesday, the Board of Education unanimously voted to give Superintendent Cynthia McCabe the authority to sign the settlement.

Carroll County was one of several Maryland school districts to sign on to the lawsuit, legal counsel Rochelle Eisenberg said, which alleged that Juul Labs Inc. targeted underage buyers, downplayed its products’ risks and contributed to a youth vaping epidemic.

After legal fees, the Carroll school system is set to receive $465,000. Half the money will be available this fall, and another 12.5% will be dispersed to the school system each year until it has all been paid. Eisenberg said the money is not restricted, but it is granted with the intent it be spent to improve student health outcomes.

“It’s little by little, but enough each time to help you in some way benefit the Carroll County public school students,” Eisenberg said.

Board member Donna Sivigny suggested the board consider using the funds for an in-school CPR certification program, which was considered during October’s monthly school board meeting. The county’s high school health curriculum includes CPR instruction, but students do not receive certification to administer CPR. Adding CPR certifications to the program would cost about $33,000 each year.

“One of the things that we had talked about several board meetings ago was CPR certification, and how that was something that we were struggling with finding the funding for,” " Sivigny said.

The board made no decision Wednesday on how it would use the funds from the legal settlement.

In December, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that Juul Labs would pay Maryland $13 million under a settlement that resolved a multi-state investigation into the e-cigarette company’s marketing and sales practices.

Over the next five to nine years, Juul agreed to give $434.5 million to 33 states and territories, with the total settlement increasing to more than $476.6 million if the company takes the full nine years to pay.

“JUUL’s marketing practices were aimed directly at children, setting them up for a lifetime of addiction,” Frosh said in a December statement. “This settlement will prohibit JUUL from using flavors, cartoons and other marketing tactics that target kids.”