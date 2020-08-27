Carroll County school board won’t require teachers to work from classrooms — until early October

The Carroll County Board of Education is urging teachers to remotely instruct their students from school buildings but did not require them to do at the beginning of the school year — but will starting in early October.
Eight Carroll County residents spoke at the beginning of Wednesday night’s meeting, and their voices centered on teachers being able to choose where they want to conduct their work this fall.
About four hours afterward, the school board decided to give educators some flexibility when school resumes.
School board member Ken Kiler initiated a motion to “strongly” encourage teachers to be in their classrooms when the school year begins for them Aug. 31, and when students begin their school year Sept. 8 with virtual learning. The board unanimously voted in favor.
The motion was later amended to make note that teachers will have the option to determine whether they work from home or from their classrooms during the virtual learning period.
However, the board voted to require teachers to be in their buildings by Oct. 5, a timeline that allows five to six weeks to prepare, Kiler said during his motion.
“It is in the best interest of the students, families, and staff to make this decision now,” he said. “We need our students face-to-face with our teachers as soon as safely possible.”
The school board, along with Superintendent Steven Lockard and other Carroll County Public Schools officials, will continue to monitor the conditions, metrics, guidelines and measures taken to ensure all buildings are deemed safe from the coronavirus during this period. The plan will be re-evaluated as needed, Kiler said.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced schooling to be shifted to an online format, in Carroll County and elsewhere in Maryland and the country, in order to prevent accelerated spread within school hallways.
Before the board voted on Kiler’s motion, county Health Officer Ed Singer joined the meeting via video conference and updated board members with some of Carroll’s latest data on COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Singer requested the school board follow guidelines he spoke about at the Aug. 12 board meeting before making a decision to return to traditional in-person schooling ― the county should have no more than 35 new cases of the coronavirus among community members, per week, over a two-week stretch.
The county’s new community COVID-19 cases — not including those who live or work in congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes or group homes — hit a high mark of 109 for the week of July 26. But each week since has seen, a decline, going from 62 cases to 53 and finally to 37 last week.
Singer said he’d feel comfortable for planning purposes if the board also paid attention to Carroll’s virus positivity rates, the county’s death rate as it relates to COVID-19, and the number of ICU hospital beds being used.
“I think we agree, we want to open schools as soon as possible,” board President Donna Sivigny said, “but only when it is as safe as possible.”
Teresa McCulloh, president of the Carroll County Education Association teachers union, spoke just after the time allotted for public speaking and asked the board that her group be included in any future discussions so they are a united front when it comes to school opening and learning.
