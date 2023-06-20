Salary increases approved for Carroll County teachers, administrators and supervisors

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Carroll County Board of Education approved a salary increase for public school educators and administrators when it ratified contracts with each group’s union last week.

“These are the two employee groups that most directly are impacted by the Blueprint,” Superintendent Cynthia McCabe said. “It is very positive to be able to ratify these agreements and move into the next year knowing we have much to start on with these groups regarding the Blueprint.”

Employees represented by the Carroll County Education Association will receive a 4% cost-of-living adjustment next school year, according to the unanimously ratified master agreement.

First-year teachers with a bachelor’s degree will earn $52,063 in fiscal 2024, according to the agreement, up from $50,061 in fiscal 2023. The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future mandates that starting teacher salaries be at least $60,000 by fiscal 2026.

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is a multibillion-dollar public school reform effort entering the second year of its decadelong rollout. It is designed to make Maryland’s schools among the highest performing in the country by increasing teacher compensation, providing free community college classes for high school students, offering universal pre-kindergarten for 3-year-olds, and redesigning the public education funding formula, among other initiatives.

Under the agreement, CCEA members will also receive $50 for working as dance chaperones or at school sporting events; $75 for doubleheaders. The dual enrollment and National Board coordinators will each receive a $10,000 stipend for performing extra duties. Additionally, the National FFA Organization and Future Business Leaders of America advisers, as well as mentor coaches, will receive a $1,061 stipend.

Administrators represented by the Association of Public School Administrators and Supervisors of Carroll County will receive a 5% cost-of-living salary increase. Principals got a $5,000 raise, assistant principals got a $3,000 raise, and those with relevant National Board certification received a $10,000 pay bump.

According to the master agreement, employees represented by APSASCCO who were not issued cellphones receive a $40 monthly stipend.

In addition, administrators may now work a maximum of 246 days per year, up from 240 in the previous agreement, but will still receive a salary based on 240 days of work.

The school board previously ratified all three other employee groups’ master agreements. Funding for pay raises was included in the Board of Education’s fiscal 2024 budget.

“It’s nice that we’re giving our staff the raises they deserve,” board member Steve Whisler said during the June 14 school board meeting. “They work so hard.”