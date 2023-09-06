Carroll County school board race gets first two candidates for two open seats

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two candidates have filed elections paperwork in the race for two open seats on the Carroll County Board of Education.

Greg Malveaux became the first official candidate on Aug. 29, followed by Kristen Zihmer, who filed on Tuesday, according to Erin Perrone, acting director of the Carroll County Board of Elections.

Current school board President Marsha Herbert and member Donna Sivigny cannot run for reelection in 2024, as both have served the maximum two terms.

Up to four candidates with the most votes in the primary election on May 14 will qualify for the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

The Board of Education is nonpartisan and Malveaux and Zihmer are both registered as nonpartisan candidates.

Malveaux, of Hampstead, holds a Ph.D. in higher education and administration from Morgan State University, according to his website. He is an English professor and serves as coordinator of study abroad at Montgomery College and as co-chairperson of the Maryland Community College International Education Consortium. He is the parent of a Carroll County Public Schools student.

Malveaux lists his priorities as addressing a lack of college readiness, maximizing agricultural and trade education, and pushing back on power overreach.

Zihmer, of Westminster, owns Windchimes LLC, a senior living consulting agency. She is president of Cranberry Station Elementary’s Parent-Teacher Association and serves as a member of the CCPS Curriculum Council, according to her website.

Zihmer lists her priorities as academic excellence and school safety.

Both Malveaux and Zihmer have been endorsed by Carroll County Moms for Liberty, the group responsible for requesting the removal of 53 books from Carroll County Public Schools.

“[We] have endorsed Mrs. Zihmer and Mr. Malveaux as they are very strong on parental rights in the classroom. They understand that fundamental parental rights are under attack in our country, specifically in Maryland, and will give parents a seat at the table in Carroll County. Working in conjunction with parents, they will ensure that the students of CCPS receive the best possible education. They have pledged to prioritize academic achievement and student safety, which aligns with the mission of Moms for Liberty,” according to Carroll County Moms for Liberty chapter chair Kit Hart.

Malveaux is scheduled to attend a Moms for Liberty of Carroll County meeting on Sept. 21, according to his website.

Zihmer, “ardently supports family and community values as a staple for education,” as well as, “properly vetted,” age- and grade-appropriate supplemental school materials, according to her website.

The deadline to file for school board candidacy is Feb. 9. Anyone who wishes to file must make an appointment. Candidates must be county residents and registered voters. To file, candidates must pay a $25 fee and disclose certain financial information.

Early voting for the primary is scheduled for May 2-9. Mail-in ballots can be requested by mail, fax, online or in-person — each with different stipulations. For more information, go to https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html.

Information about polling places is also available online, at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/PollingPlaceSearch.