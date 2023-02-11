Three Carroll County robotics teams compete Saturday at regional FIRST Tech Challenge

Elite robotics teams from high schools and communities across the state will meet for a robot-versus-robot regional competition Saturday in Severn, and three Carroll County teams will be among them.

The display of teamwork and skills in robotics, programming, leadership and much more will take place at Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn. Teams will be evaluated on their ability to strategize, raise funds to support their robotics initiatives, work together, and give back to their community, in addition to rankings based on how well they do during the robotics competition.

Advertisement

Three teams will represent Carroll County after exemplary performances at local competitions in January qualified them for the regional event. A strong showing at Saturday’s event could qualify them for the world robotics championship.

The FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Tech Challenge is a celebration of personal growth as much as it is a competition. Each year, teams build and design robots to complete a different task. This year’s task is to stack cones on poles, so robots were engineered to lift, carry and place objects. The competition begins with robots using the preprogrammed instructions to function autonomously, then students designated as drivers take over the controls. Tasks never involve robotic combat.

Advertisement

South Carroll fielded two teams this year, each with its own robot. Robocavs Gold qualified on Jan. 21 at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab by captaining the three-team alliance that won the entire robotics competition, which is considered the second most prestigious accolade (after the Inspire award). This left the team dubbed Robocavs Silver in a make-or-break position alongside host team Kettle 2 the Mettle going into the Francis Scott Key qualifier Jan. 28.

In the earlier part of the day, teams compete to score points with their robot in randomly assigned duos. Based on robotics performances, each team is ranked from best to worst. The top four teams then become captains for alliance selection, which determines the teams that will play as partners in the competition finale. While the best-performing robots are often ranked highly, luck is a big factor as well, said South Carroll High School Cavaliers lead mentor Anne Wolfe of Mount Airy

Each of the four top-rated teams chooses two partners. Teams may either accept or decline an invitation to join an alliance, but if a team that is not a captain declines, they are eliminated and may not be chosen by another captain. Two of the three alliance teams’ robots are on the field at a time in a best-of-three matchup.

This year, a new team has been taking the competition by storm. Gear Rotation is a small team composed of five girls in seventh, eighth and ninth grades. The team won the first place Inspire award at their first qualifying event, held at DC International School on Jan. 14, which instantly qualified them for the regional competition.

“We can be the best that we can be regardless of our race or gender,” Gear Rotation member Saandi Mamilla, a ninth grader at Marriott’s Ridge High School, said. “Because being an all-girls team pushes us to be the best that we can be.”

Advertisement

The FIRST community is welcoming and inclusive to all types of people, West Friendship Valley seventh grader Anjali Maddineni said.

Inspire represents a team’s engagement with their community and is considered the highest award from across seven judge award categories and the robotics competition.

“We were really thinking about the engineering design process throughout the whole season,” 14-year-old Clarksville resident Annabelle Britten said.

Gear Rotation formed in the shadow of a world championship team called Cubics, which was discontinued amid the pandemic. Veera Netla of Sykesville said his son was a Cubics member, and he stepped up to be team coach for Gear Rotation when his daughter, Isha, 13, wanted to participate.

Veera Netla, who works as a software engineer and program manager, also recruited other mentors to help the team with mechanical design.

Maryland suffered a deficit of qualifier events this year, in the wake of low participation post-pandemic, said Francis Scott Key robotics coach Patrick White of Taneytown, which was the onus for his team to host the Jan. 28 event.

Advertisement

White spent 13-hour days recently teaching technology and agriculture at Francis Scott Key and coaching and prepping for the qualifier. “It was an overwhelming amount of work,” he said.

That work did not go unappreciated, as many Maryland teams would have had to drive hours to another state to compete. Each team typically participates in two qualifier events, and White said the demand was so great for Maryland qualifiers this year that space at some events filled up in about 15 minutes.

Advertisement

FIRST robotics teaches a philosophy known as gracious professionalism, which Rose Young, director and treasurer of PIE³, the Partnership and Inspiration for Engineering, Education and Entrepreneurship, said is like sportsmanship for a robotics competition.

White agreed that sportsmanship plays a big part in the competitions.

“It’s really great to see kids learn and recognize that it’s not about winning,” White said. “It’s about helping and also being better but not at the expensive of someone else, which is something that’s unfortunately lost in too many activities.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wolfe said Robocavs Silver fielded a robot that is not very flashy, but functions with incredible reliability.

Robocavs Silver team captain Elizabeth Wolfe, 17, said the competitions helped her grow in robotics.

“I learned how to build, a little bit of programming, I learned how to do 3D design, and I learned leadership skills a lot,” she said.

Advertisement

Qualifying for the regional competition at Archbishop Spalding is certainly prestigious, but teams may define success in any way that makes sense for them, team leaders said. The experience is ultimately about student education and growth.

“To me, success is preparing the students for a future education and their careers and life in general,” said Wolfe.