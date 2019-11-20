Carroll County high school seniors from public and private schools have been selected to represent Carroll County as legislative pages for the Maryland General Assembly.
Each year, counties throughout Maryland send students for two non-consecutive weeks to the state capital to serve as pages on the floor of the House of Delegates and Senate. A committee in Carroll County was eligible to select four representatives and one alternate.
This year, the students representing Carroll County are: Nina Elsner, Liberty High School; Addison Lomax, Winters Mill High School; Morgan McGlynn, Westminster High School; Madeleine Sprinkle, Gerstell Academy; and alternate Vivienne Sharp, Westminster High School.
According to a news release from Carroll County Public Schools, the program, “is designed to interest youth in state government, particularly in the proceedings of the Maryland legislature. The page program also has a goal of increasing participation in government and fostering leadership among youth by providing students with worthwhile experiences in state government. During their assignment, the pages selected for 2020 will maintain the bill books of individual delegates and senators, run errands, distribute literature and provide general assistance to the legislators.”