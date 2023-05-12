Carroll County Board of Education ratifies $442.6 million budget for fiscal 2024

The Carroll County Board of Education unanimously ratified a $442.6 million budget for fiscal 2024 on Wednesday. The budget is $36 million higher than the current one, helped by a $12.9 million increase in funds from Carroll County and a $13.6 million increase in state funds.

The school board’s operating, food service fund, debt service fund and capital improvement fund budgets were unanimously approved during the monthly Board of Education meeting.

“We really do understand that there’s a series of issues that are ahead of us,” said Commissioner Joe Vigliotti, who attended the school board meeting. “For the fiscal year 2025 budget, instead of beginning budgeting sessions next year in April we’re going to start this summer. We really do understand the gravity of the situation, we understand that you guys are under an especially serious challenge, and of course that is a shared challenge.”

County commissioners held their final public hearing on the county budget on Tuesday. The proposed county budget is $546.7 million for fiscal 2024, which starts July 1. Education spending will make up 37.4% of the commissioners’ budget next fiscal year.

The county’s budget is $45.4 million (9.1%) higher than the current operating budget and also includes a recordation and water and sewer tax increase. Commissioners are set to approve the county budget at a meeting May 23.

School board member Donna Sivigny said unfunded programs and services mandated by Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform have made fiscal 2024 one of the most challenging years to budget for Carroll. She and Superintendent Cynthia McCabe thanked commissioners for working closely with the school board to address education spending concerns.

“We recognize that this was no small feat and it required them to carefully consider the many priorities they have to balance throughout the county,” McCabe said.

Chief Financial Officer Robert Burk said $16.5 million of the $36 million increase is earmarked for employee compensation; $5.3 million is set aside for Blueprint requirements; $2.1 million is for an increase in transportation spending; and $2.8 million was added due to inflation.

School board member Steve Whisler said the budget is minimalistic and effective.

“There are some people clamoring out there in our county saying you guys are just bloating budgets and increasing money for no reason,” Whisler said, “and I assure you as someone with my background in finance that that wasn’t the case in the school system. ... You really did go the extra mile to try to save money and to spend appropriately and responsibly.”

Board of Education President Marsha Herbert said her requests for more Blueprint implementation insights from the state have been answered, as the Accountability and Implementation Board said it would send a representative to help the county solve Blueprint-related challenges. The board is responsible for overseeing Blueprint’s implementation in every Maryland jurisdiction and has the power to withhold state education funding from jurisdictions that do not comply with the Blueprint’s mandates.

Updated county budget information can be viewed on the Bureau of Budget webpage at: https://www.carrollcountymd.gov/government/directory/management-budget/bureau-of-budget/.