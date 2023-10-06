18% of Carroll students in high school health classes opt out of state lessons on gender identity

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A total of 768 public high school students in Carroll County, about 18% of those enrolled in health classes, have opted out of the Family Life and Human Sexuality Unit developed by the Maryland State Department of Education this school year, and instead chose to enroll in an alternative framework developed locally that eliminates discussion of gender identity and gender expression.

Carroll’s school system gave families until Oct. 1 to fill out a parent permission slip/opt-out form spelling out the differences between the state-mandated Family Life Frameworks and the Carroll County-approved Alternative Family Life Frameworks.

Carroll County’s version, adopted unanimously by the school board in June 2022, removes entire lessons related to gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, and how the intersectionality of race and culture impacts identity and sexual health for communities of color and marginalized groups.

Of the 4,256 Carroll secondary school students currently enrolled in Health classes, 2,274 (53%) of them selected to remain in the state-approved health curriculum, 768 (18%) selected the version of the curriculum that was modified by the Carroll school board’s Family Life Advisory Committee, and 214 (5%) opted out of all family life curricula, according to Brenda Bowers, Carroll County Public Schools communications coordinator.

No response to the form was received for 1,000 (23%) students. Because the curriculum is opt-out rather than opt-in, students whose families did not respond will receive the state health curriculum.

The State Board of Education adopted the Maryland Comprehensive Health Education Framework in October 2019. It details broad concepts students learn at each grade level and includes curriculum guidelines for health education with instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity taught in an age-appropriate manner to children from preschool through 12th grade.

Carroll County Board of Education President Marsha Herbert, a retired county public schools physical education teacher who once taught the Family Life Unit, has said several times at school board meetings this year that she believes education on family life and sexual education topics is best left to parents and families in the home.

During a Board of Education meeting June 14, board member Steve Whisler called the state’s framework “inappropriate” for children, and board Vice President Tara Battaglia said the state framework includes topics that are not age-appropriate.

High school health is divided into Health 1 and Health 2.

In Health 1, the Carroll curriculum removes state lessons that teach students to:

differentiate between sex assigned at birth, gender identity, and gender expression,

define sexual identity and explain a range of identities related to sexual orientation.

identify how school and community programs and policies can promote dignity and respect for people of all sexual orientations and gender identities and expressions.

identify how systemic oppression and intersectionality impact the sexual health of communities of color and other marginalized groups.

Carroll’s version of the course concludes with students presenting research about the addictive nature or negative impact of pornography, as an alternative to the state curriculum topic of differentiating between healthy and unhealthy uses of technology.

In Health 2, the Carroll curriculum removes state lessons that teach students to:

examine the impact of gender expression and gender identity on members of marginalized communities and analyze the intersectionality of race, culture, and gender for members of those communities.

differentiate between sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and sexual identity.

analyze ways systematic oppression and intersectionality affect the sexual agency of communities of color and other marginalized groups.

Health 2 contains the Carroll curriculum’s only reference to sexual orientation and gender. It will teach students to “identify how school and community programs and policies promote dignity and respect for all people including sexual orientations and gender identities and expressions.”

The Family Life Advisory Committee was tasked with creating an opt-out curriculum for families who prefer an alternative to Maryland’s Comprehensive Health Education Framework. The 31-member committee is made up of 25 parents of public school students as well as educators, health care professionals and board member Donna Sivigny.

Sivigny has said she believes the county’s changes to the state’s framework provide families with a great family life education option.

According to the framework, Maryland parents can opt their children out of the lessons if they’re in fourth grade or higher. During a public comment session at an April 13 board meeting, some Carroll County parents urged board members not to approve the plans, which they said would “sexualize” young students in the school system.

Due to an error on the survey form, the number of students enrolled in Carroll’s alternative middle school family life curriculum will not be known until next week, according to school system communications officer Carey Gaddis.

Carroll’s alternative to the state’s elementary Family Life curriculum, unanimously approved in January by the school board, is expected to be available to families next year.