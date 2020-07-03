Carroll County Class of 2020: Complete coverage

The spring of 2020 was unusual in historic ways for students in Carroll County, as the coronavirus pandemic kept school building closed for months and disrupted valued traditions for high school graduates.
But it’s still worth celebrating the achievements of those graduates, just like in any other year. Here’s a collection of graduate profiles, class stats and other content relating to the Class of 2020.
The Carroll County Times profiled several members of the Class of 2020 in Carroll County. Here are all of them, in one place.
The Times also published Q&A interviews with more graduates as a part of a special section devoted to the Class of 2020. Those interviews are available here:
- Grad spotlight: Justin Wunder, Century
- Grad spotlight: Candace Rasmussen, Francis Scott Key
- Grad spotlight: Anjan Singh, Liberty
- Grad spotlight: Alexander Schmitt, Manchester Valley
- Grad spotlight: Gwen Lillycrop, South Carroll
- Grad spotlight: Keon Conley, Westminster
- Grad spotlight: Maggie Myers, Winters Mill
Also included in that special section were the following: