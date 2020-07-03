xml:space="preserve">
Carroll County Class of 2020: Complete coverage

Carroll County Times
Jul 03, 2020 1:20 PM

The spring of 2020 was unusual in historic ways for students in Carroll County, as the coronavirus pandemic kept school building closed for months and disrupted valued traditions for high school graduates.

But it’s still worth celebrating the achievements of those graduates, just like in any other year. Here’s a collection of graduate profiles, class stats and other content relating to the Class of 2020.

Class of 2020: Carroll County graduate profiles »

The Carroll County Times profiled several members of the Class of 2020 in Carroll County. Here are all of them, in one place.

The Times also published Q&A interviews with more graduates as a part of a special section devoted to the Class of 2020. Those interviews are available here:
Despite CCPS efforts to make graduations special for Carroll County seniors, some mourn a lost ‘rite of passage’ »

Also included in that special section were the following:

Dayhoff: Graduation was different for Carroll County schools in 2020 — and in years past, too »

