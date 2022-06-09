Carroll County Board of Education votes to ban LGBTQ+ pride flags from school displays

Carroll County’s Board of Education voted 4-1 Wednesday night to ban rainbow LGBTQ+ pride flags from being displayed on school properties after a lengthy meeting and hearing opposing viewpoints from several community members.

School board member Patricia Dorsey was the lone vote against the policy. Emilie Tedeschi, who holds a nonvoting board position as the student representative, also did not support the ban.

The vote was made near the end of a six-hour meeting that was proceeded by 100 protesters demonstrating outside the school board office against the board’s impending decision. It was the second time pride flag advocates protested before a meeting since the issue came up during an April 13 meeting, when some school board members decided that certain flags go against their recently revised political neutrality policy.

The discussion April 13 was in reaction to the distribution of rainbow flags to every county public school on April 8 by parent Stephanie Brown. The flags were paid for by the Westminster chapter of the nonprofit PFLAG, which stands for Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. At that meeting, school board members asked staff to draft a policy that would ban political flags from being displayed inside schools.

Since that meeting, sexual orientation, gender equity and inclusion have been source of much debate by Carroll County parents and local organizations. In response to parental concern, the new policy states that the only flags permitted on school property are the American, Maryland, Carroll County flags and flags related to student achievement, sports banners and flags of other nations.

During the public comment period at Wednesday’s board meeting, at least 25 community members spoke about the flags and were divided on the issue. However, at least 15 community members believe that banning the display of pride flags could have dire mental health consequences for LGBTQ+ students.

Diana Flores, a student advocate and 2021 graduate of Winters Mill High School, urged the board to support the display of pride flags.

“On April 19, 2021, I had over 52,000 milligrams of aspirin in my system, 52,000. I say this number because I want you to understand the impacts that words have,” said Flores, who recalled suicidal thoughts as a gay student in the school system. “Do you understand how deeply you are hurting us?”

Some participants like Carroll County parent Mellisa Rectanus said that politicized symbols have no place in a classroom.

“I’m heartbroken that the county permitted uses of these political flags in the first place especially to elementary age kids,” Rectanus said. “I want to be able to be a parent and be given the opportunity to teach about these things.”

Prior to the board’s vote, Tedeschi vocalized her support for students’ voices and asked board members how they could support LGBT students who are bullied in the school system.

“We need to further look into the actual reasoning why people are so desperate to have flags within the classroom in the sense of it is a symbol for acceptance … and to that I ask what tangible concrete solution are we going to make if this flag policy passes in order to ensure that student voices are heard [and] recognized?” she said.

Dorsey expressed similar sentiments as Tedeschi.

“We have a group of students who are pleading with us and their allies are pleading with us to please see them, recognize them,” Dorsey said. “Unless I see that we acknowledge that our LGBTQ+ students feel a need for a safe space designated [in this policy] … I will not be voting for the flag policy.”

Board members Tara Battaglia, Donna Sivigny and Kenneth Kiler rejected the idea that pride flags signal a safe space or will reduce bullying.

“We hear a lot of stories about bullying … I just like to make a point that someone said pride flags have been here for 10 years so evidently that didn’t stop [bullying] from happening and I still don’t believe that it stops that from happening,” Kiler said.

Sivigny called the ban on pride flags “a natural extension” of the school system’s political neutrality policy.

“The clear intent of this new policy is to ensure a safe and non-hostel work environment for employees and a welcoming environment for all students. The reports of recent harassment and bullying of staff and now students on both sides is now extremely concerning to me — whether we like it or not this is a very divisive issue,” she said.

The school system’s political neutrality policy was written and approved in 1990 and revised in 2008. The most recent revisions were proposed in July and approved in January. Revisions require employees to “remain neutral on political issues, parties, and candidates during classroom instruction” and avoid discussing such issues unless they are “aligned with the approved curriculum.”

The revised policy also states that “[N]o employee shall: Engage in a captive audience classroom discussion of the employee’s viewpoints on political issues, parties, and candidates; and prevent non-disruptive student expression of student viewpoints on political issues, parties, and candidates.”

Commissioner Dennis Frazier, a District 3 Republican and the commissioner’s ex officio representative to the school board, and Superintendent Steven Lockhart and agreed with Dorsey. Both said that the flag policy was not necessary.

“I have to agree with Dr. Dorsey, I don’t think we need the flag policy, I think it’s a big step back for Carroll County public schools,” Frazier said.

After nearly an hour of discussion, school board members Battaglia, Sivigny, Kiler and Marsha Herbert voted in favor of the new flag policy.

Edmund O’Meally, legal counsel to the board, explained that the policy does not prohibit students or faculty from wearing pride flag attire on clothing.

“Students are still free to wear whatever they choose to wear in accordance with the dress code; [it does not] prohibit the display of the pride flags or any other flag for that matter,” O’Meally said.

Flores said she was “incredibly upset” and “hurt” by the school board’s decision. However, she is optimistic that student and community support will prevail.

“I expected [their] decision to happen, but it’s still so upsetting and hurtful now that it’s a reality,” she said. “I’m ready and willing to fight this and we have so much support that I truly believe we will win in the end.”