Westminster water tower getting facelift to provide ‘a warm, fuzzy welcome’ to McDaniel College campus

The water tower that looms above McDaniel College’s campus in the heart of Westminster is getting a facelift this week, complete with a new paint job and fresh logos.
The college’s trademark phrase, “Welcome to the Hill” is now emblazoned on the all-white tower, aimed at bringing a sense of pride to the college’s students and staff and to the City of Westminster.
On Monday the first logo was completed and more will be coming soon, said Doug DeClerck, an independent inspector hired by McDaniel. Two sides of the water tower will feature large green and yellow M’s for McDaniel’s Green Terror athletics program.
“The tower is highly visible because it sits on top of a hill and that’s what we call the college … ‘The Hill’ — that’s our pet reference to the college,” Primm said.
McDaniel alumnus Lee Primm, who helped to pitch the project, said the 170-foot water tower on Pennsylvania Avenue would stand as an icon with its new paint job, and would be a great way to advertise the college.
“You can see the logos from a great distance ... It announces that McDaniel College is an integral part of the City of Westminster,” Primm said. “When you get on campus it’s a warm, fuzzy welcome.”
DeClerck said the project began in mid-December and will be finished by mid-January, weather permitting.
“They cleaned and painted the whole outside of the tank and then started putting the logos on about a week ago … it was washed down and a couple new coats of paint were put on it,” DeClerck said.
The project will cost about $140,000, according to DeClerck. The college is in the process of raising funds to pay for it, Primm said.