Carroll school board approves middle school opt-out options for family life education

The Carroll County Board of Education voted unanimously to approve an option for parents to remove their middle school students from certain family life and sexual education lessons.

Advertisement

The county school board’s Family Life Advisory Committee suggested that identifying different types of sexual activity should be moved from seventh to eighth grade and taught in the context of sexual risks, but board member Marsha Herbert offered a motion that this curriculum be part of the opt-out option. The board approved the motion.

“There’s a time and a place for everything,” Herbert said, “and I think parents need to do some of this at home and not be taught by a teacher and a group of, let’s say, eighth graders. They are 13-, 14-year-olds and I will tell you right now, I don’t think they need to be talking about different kinds of sexual activity. I really don’t think that’s necessary to be in there. I’m old-timey but I have been through the ranks and that should be done at home.”

Advertisement

The Maryland Health Education Standards, updated in 2019 as part of the state′s Comprehensive Education Framework, are being reviewed by the Board of Education’s Family Life Committee and approved by the school board.

The board already established an opt-out program for high school students in June, and the committee presented to the board this week an option for middle school parents to remove their children from participating in lessons.

Another successful amendment to committee recommendations was the product of a dialogue started by student representative Emilie Tedeschi. Tedeschi, a senior at Century High School, said she would like students who opt out of lessons to have a chance to learn some parts of the harassment, teasing and bullying topic. Tedeschi is a nonvoting member of the school board.

“It’s always beneficial to reiterate the points of respect and kindness,” Tedeschi said. “I would just like to see this put back in, even if it’s a part of a short lesson. It doesn’t have to be explicit examples of what can be said. It never hurts the student body to reiterate the facts of respect and kindness.”

Board member Donna Sivigny, who is the board’s liaison to the Family Life Advisory Committee, said while there is certainly value to anti-bullying education, the state framework teaches this lesson in reference to aspects of an individual’s sexuality. It was likely the committee’s intent was to provide an opt-out to the sexual nature of the topic, Sivigny said.

Sivigny made a motion for the framework to retain its lesson about harassment and abuse for all students, without reference to “sexual activity, sexual abstinence, sexual orientation, gender expression, and gender identity.” The motion was approved unanimously.

Also on Wednesday, a series of curriculum revisions for the 2022-2023 school year was approved by a unanimous vote. Board of Education Vice President Tara Battaglia said she is thrilled that the update will allow high schoolers to be certified to administer naloxone as a part of their health classes. Naloxone can be used to treat a narcotics overdose.

“These are things that, unfortunately, our students deal with, sometimes on a daily basis, in their families and in their homes,” Battaglia said, “so I’m just glad that we are making sure our students get the long-term training in our health curriculum as well as other lifesaving metrics.”

Advertisement

While Carroll County’s high school health curriculum includes CPR instruction, students do not receive certification to administer CPR. Adding CPR certifications to the program would cost about $33,000 each year and is likely to be discussed further at a future meeting.

An update to the cellphone and personal device policy was considered and is likely to be voted on at the board’s Nov. 9 meeting.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

The unanimously approved high school program for the 2023-2024 school year includes Next Generation Science Standards, among other updates, which are intended to focus science classes on an understanding of the world and how science can shape the future, rather than the history of science.