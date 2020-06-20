Partnership fills need by donating computers to Carroll County students during COVID-19 pandemic

“When the pandemic hit, I think it took a lot of stress off of families who had multiple children at home, and we’re trying to come up with a plan of sharing one laptop,” said Cathlin McCormick, a counselor at East Middle School. “I think it’s really one of those great examples in Carroll County where we have community spirit that we’re all kind of pulling together in times of crisis, and also when times are going well, to say that we’re here and we’re helping kids and students prepare for a more technologically advanced generation. Then, just helping them become more tech savvy with their own devices and more comfortable.”