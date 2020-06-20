Partnership fills need by donating computers to Carroll County students during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Carroll County students to switch to virtual schooling from home, which posed a challenge for those with limited or no computer access. But a local partnership has connected dozens of students with computers to use for their digital classes.
TechKids, a partnership between the Carroll Technology Council and Carroll County Public Schools, has worked to donate computers to students since 2004. But the organization saw a particular need for computers during the pandemic as CCPS schools closed in March and classes became computer based.
“The problem in the pandemic, just thoroughly exposed the problem, and most people knew about the problem, but it was like an open wound with the digital divide,” said Gary Davis, chief information officer with Carroll County Public Schools. “College is one thing, doing remote virtual learning, there’s almost an expectation, but in K-12, it’s just very hard because you have students who don’t have the resources whether it be computer or even internet access.”
TechKids has donated about 90 refurbished computers to Carroll students, including through a drive-thru event in April when they gave away 50 computers, according to Kati Townsley, executive director of the Carroll Technology Council.
“[The drive-thru] was coordinated through CCPS with their referral process,” Townsley said. “I then communicated with the families as to what time to be there and what to expect. There was not very much contact; it was very nice. It was literally they pulled up at the parking lot, we handed them their items and they were able to go on with their day.”
Apart from its involvement with TechKids, CCPS has also loaned about 1,600 computers to students who needed them.
“You had a lot of households where there was multiple kids right and parents were trying to work from home, so there were there wasn’t enough computers to go around necessarily,” Davis said. “I know they’re working hard, our instructional folks are working hard on summer recovery things — trying to play in programs where kids can catch up. That’s why we made the decision to let the kids that we loaned the laptops to keep them for the summer.”
Davis added that they don’t know yet what’s going to happen at the start of the school year in the fall.
A school counselor spoke about the difficulty students faced as the pandemic started and how the Technology Council benefited them.
“When the pandemic hit, I think it took a lot of stress off of families who had multiple children at home, and we’re trying to come up with a plan of sharing one laptop,” said Cathlin McCormick, a counselor at East Middle School. “I think it’s really one of those great examples in Carroll County where we have community spirit that we’re all kind of pulling together in times of crisis, and also when times are going well, to say that we’re here and we’re helping kids and students prepare for a more technologically advanced generation. Then, just helping them become more tech savvy with their own devices and more comfortable.”
Aside from working with CCPS to donate to Carroll County students, the Technology Council receives donations from other sources and organizations such as libraries, to donate computers to the community, according to Townsley. These other donations helped lead to the TechWorks and, now, TechVets programs as the Technology Council works to help more than just kids and students with their technological advancement.
“We recently added TechVets because we have been working closely with the veterans organizations in the community. That’s like our, that’s our next computer lab we’re donating is to the Carroll County Veterans Independence Project,” Townsley said. “It’s not just all students; that’s our primary focus, but since we do get donations from other organizations, we’re able to be able to help adults and veterans with those computer devices that were donated.”