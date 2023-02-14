Carroll Community College joins Maryland Education Alliance to offer wider array of courses

Carroll Community College students now have more options for highly specialized fields of study thanks to an agreement the college made with six other Maryland institutions called the Maryland Education Alliance.

The alliance allows students to take specialized courses at participating colleges and transfer credits easily to their home college.

Advertisement

“The benefit is that instead of having to go to that other community college for the entire time it takes to earn the degree, they only go to the part that we can’t offer here at Carroll,” said Carroll Community Provost and Chief Academic Officer Rose Mince.

The alliance consists of Anne Arundel Community College, Carroll Community College, Cecil College, Chesapeake College, College of Southern Maryland, Harford Community College, and Prince George’s Community College. Carroll Community College joined this month.

Advertisement

Students can transfer to associate degree programs in nuclear medicine technology and respiratory therapy at Prince George’s Community College or massage therapy at Anne Arundel Community College, according to Carroll Community College Assistant Director of Advising and Transfer Melanie Dunn.

“These are very deliberately designed programs,” Mince said, “and expensive to duplicate, or all the institutions would be doing it. There’s benefit to the county and then there’s benefit to the student because they can have access to these programs.”

Community colleges are required by law to charge higher tuition to out-of-county students, Mince said, but the education alliance offers students the benefit of completing general education requirements at their home institution before transferring to pursue studies in a niche program.

“That’s really what community colleges are all about,” Mince said, “they’re about trying to keep as much access as possible at the most reasonable cost that we can offer.”

Some programs are designated as statewide programs by the Maryland Higher Education Commission, which means students are eligible for in-county tuition if the program is not offered at their local community college. Virtually all students working toward a health-related degree or certificate are eligible for a tuition refund, Mince said, including those who transfer to disciplines offered at other institutions.

A community college may not offer a new major unless it can demonstrate that there is a local need for jobs in that field, and Mince said since the onset of the pandemic there has been a deficit of health care workers. For health care programs, the home college develops agreements for students to complete their clinical requirements at a local health care facility so that students can stay close to home, if desired.

“The community colleges are getting together and looking at the workforce to see how they can help those companies, businesses and organizations fill the vacancies they have, and stay abreast of the latest changes,” Carroll Community College Chief Communications Officer Lisa Slappy said.

Participating community colleges meet annually to discuss issues, maintain smooth transitions and open communication. As the MEA expands academic program opportunities, other Maryland community colleges will be able to join to benefit their students.

Advertisement

The transfer agreement for each program is different and some programs are selective. Mince said offerings are likely to expand in the near future, including courses in small, unmanned aircraft system (drone) operation, construction management, and various fields of engineering.

For more information about new options under the Maryland Education Alliance, current or prospective students can email Melanie Dunn at mdunn@carrollcc.edu or call 410-386-8435.