Positive COVID-19 case gives Carroll County school officials early test before hybrid model begins

“If we found a student was positive or symptomatic, let’s say Monday night, we would identify the classroom spaces they were in, close those classrooms down, and provide as much ventilation as we could and follow our cleaning protocols,” Streaker said. “Those rooms would then be unavailable for instruction on Tuesday and they’d be cleaned on Wednesday. Depending on the timing, the impact of that is going to be much more significant. If we find out on a Tuesday evening, we’d have a Wednesday to clean that classroom before Thursday morning.”