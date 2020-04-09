CCPS Outstanding Teachers recognized by Carroll County Chamber of Commerce

The 31st annual Outstanding Teacher Awards program was a chance for the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce to give kudos to more than 560 educators in Carroll County. From those, eight were recognized as finalists for Carroll’s Teacher of the Year.
The finalists were:
- Trisha Deen, English teacher, Liberty High School
- Dawne Dill, English teacher, Century High School
- Jena Ehmann, reading specialist, Winfield Elementary School
- Cindi Freed, kindergarten teacher, Ebb Valley Elementary School
- Denise Kresslein, life science teacher, North Carroll Middle School
- Lauren Latane-Valis, art teacher, Liberty High School
- Judy Plaskowitz, science teacher, South Carroll High School
- Lauren Stevens, biology teacher, Manchester Valley High School
Teachers could be nominated by a student, parent fellow teacher, supervisor or school administrator. One of the eight will be chosen as Carroll County’s Teacher of the Year and will be a candidate for Maryland Teacher of the Year.
Each of the eight finalists will receive a $300 check from the Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber also awarded Wilhelm Scholarships to three additional teachers to help them continue their education:
- Emily Hochheiser, business teacher, Westminster High School
- Mike Campanile, masonry construction teacher, Career and Technology Center
- Stacey Kahler, media specialist, West Middle School
The Outstanding Teacher program is supported by sponsors including Tevis Energy, Penguin Random House, Comcast, Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., Kohn Creative, Gauge Digital Media, Carroll Community College, Carroll Occupational Health, Max Realty, Terry’s Tag & Title Service, Shelter Systems, and many Carroll County Public Schools PTAs and PTOs.