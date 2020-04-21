xml:space="preserve">
Dozens of Carroll County students named 2020 Carson Scholars

Carroll County Times
Apr 21, 2020 9:16 AM

Thirty-seven Carroll County students were named first-time Carson Scholars for the first time this year, and 34 more were recognized again for continuing excellence in their studies.

The students, selected by the Carson Scholars Fund, are rewarded with $1,000 college scholarships for outstanding academic achievement and demonstration of humanitarian qualities.

In Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region, 215 new scholars were named, meaning Carroll students made up about 17% of those selected.

Students in grades 4-11 are eligible. After being named a Carson Scholar, students may apply to renew their status in following years — they are then designated as Recognized Scholars, though that does not include additional scholarship money.

The annual banquet usually held to honor new and returning Carson Scholars, was canceled this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The Fund is working to plan other festivities to recognize them.

All Carroll County students named Carson Scholars for the first time are named below:

ScholarGradeSchool
Caroline Bacon10Liberty High School
Victoria Barnett5Sandymount Elementary School
Colin Belgrave5Runnymede Elementary School
Brinley Boag5Mechanicsville Elementary School
Chance Caprarola11Winters Mill High School
Ava Champney5William Winchester Elementary School
Stella Coldsmith7Northwest Middle School
Madilyn Conroy6Sykesville Middle School
Kyle DelRegno7Mt. Airy Middle School
Tyler DelRegno11South Carroll High School
Julianna Dicke10Manchester Valley High School
Charles Duva5Freedom District Elementary School
Benjamin Edwards5Linton Springs Elementary School
Brody Frey5Cranberry Station Elementary School
Libby Green6Westminster West Middle School
Kaiylin Greenwood8Shiloh Middle School
Nathan Heistand4Carrolltowne Elementary School
Emma Hughes4Friendship Valley Elementary School
Julia Kohr9Francis Scott Key High School
Lucy Korn5Westminster Elementary School
Lilah Kresslein5Ebb Valley Elementary School
Zoe Lettau5Manchester Elementary School
Brody Lockwood6Westminster East Middle School
Brady Long5Mt. Airy Elementary School
Amelia Neuheisel5Spring Garden Elementary School
Kate Newcomer5Piney Ridge Elementary School
Leah Randall5Linton Springs Elementary School
Meghan Rice8North Carroll Middle School
Brett Ricketts5Taneytown Elementary School
Katelynn Rogers7Oklahoma Road Middle School
Eden Roth5Elmer Wolfe Elementary School
Julia Stahl5Hampstead Elementary School
Elizabeth Steele5Winfield Elementary School
Ashley Vajo11Century High School
Wynn Vaughn4Robert Moton Elementary School
Phoebe Wang11Westminster High School
Leah Wilson5Eldersburg Elementary School

Carroll County students honored as Recognized Scholars are listed below:

ScholarGradeSchoolNumber of times won
Rachel Mountcastle6Shiloh Middle School2
Matthew Muse6Westminster West Middle School2
Maxwell Novak9South Carroll High School2
Caitlin O'Dea11Liberty High School2
Marie Overman9Winters Mill High School5
Benjamin Pandullo5Carrolltowne Elementary School2
Avery Pelletier8Shiloh Middle School2
Cyndi Phelps7Westminster East Middle School4
Isabella Pietryak7North Carroll Middle School3
Charlotte Prunkl6Sykesville Middle School2
David Rapids11South Carroll High School5
Hayden Rathmann8Mt. Airy Middle School3
Syed Reza6Sykesville Middle School2
Gunnar Rhees8Mt. Airy Middle School4
Brady Rhodes9Francis Scott Key High School5
Savannah Richey10Winters Mill High School3
Patrick Rippeon11Francis Scott Key High School4
Addison Roach8Northwest Middle School4
Chloe Robbins8Westminster West Middle School5
Morgan Robbins8Westminster West Middle School4
Elyse Seligman8Sykesville Middle School4
Avery Selivan8Northwest Middle School4
Emily Schildwachter11Francis Scott Key High School5
Elizabeth Scott12Francis Scott Key High School4
Makenna Steele8Shiloh Middle School5
Gabrielle Stine9Francis Scott Key High School5
William Streaker11South Carroll High School2
Cooper Trump6Oklahoma Road Middle School2
Michael Valerio7Mt. Airy Middle School3
Logan Walker6Northwest Middle School2
Allison Wallach9South Carroll High School5
Hannah Wolford7North Carroll Middle School3
Kiera Youngling6Westminster East Middle School2
Austin Zeigenfuse8North Carroll Middle School4
