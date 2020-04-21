Dozens of Carroll County students named 2020 Carson Scholars

Thirty-seven Carroll County students were named first-time Carson Scholars for the first time this year, and 34 more were recognized again for continuing excellence in their studies.
The students, selected by the Carson Scholars Fund, are rewarded with $1,000 college scholarships for outstanding academic achievement and demonstration of humanitarian qualities.
In Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region, 215 new scholars were named, meaning Carroll students made up about 17% of those selected.
Students in grades 4-11 are eligible. After being named a Carson Scholar, students may apply to renew their status in following years — they are then designated as Recognized Scholars, though that does not include additional scholarship money.
The annual banquet usually held to honor new and returning Carson Scholars, was canceled this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The Fund is working to plan other festivities to recognize them.
All Carroll County students named Carson Scholars for the first time are named below:
|Scholar
|Grade
|School
|Caroline Bacon
|10
|Liberty High School
|Victoria Barnett
|5
|Sandymount Elementary School
|Colin Belgrave
|5
|Runnymede Elementary School
|Brinley Boag
|5
|Mechanicsville Elementary School
|Chance Caprarola
|11
|Winters Mill High School
|Ava Champney
|5
|William Winchester Elementary School
|Stella Coldsmith
|7
|Northwest Middle School
|Madilyn Conroy
|6
|Sykesville Middle School
|Kyle DelRegno
|7
|Mt. Airy Middle School
|Tyler DelRegno
|11
|South Carroll High School
|Julianna Dicke
|10
|Manchester Valley High School
|Charles Duva
|5
|Freedom District Elementary School
|Benjamin Edwards
|5
|Linton Springs Elementary School
|Brody Frey
|5
|Cranberry Station Elementary School
|Libby Green
|6
|Westminster West Middle School
|Kaiylin Greenwood
|8
|Shiloh Middle School
|Nathan Heistand
|4
|Carrolltowne Elementary School
|Emma Hughes
|4
|Friendship Valley Elementary School
|Julia Kohr
|9
|Francis Scott Key High School
|Lucy Korn
|5
|Westminster Elementary School
|Lilah Kresslein
|5
|Ebb Valley Elementary School
|Zoe Lettau
|5
|Manchester Elementary School
|Brody Lockwood
|6
|Westminster East Middle School
|Brady Long
|5
|Mt. Airy Elementary School
|Amelia Neuheisel
|5
|Spring Garden Elementary School
|Kate Newcomer
|5
|Piney Ridge Elementary School
|Leah Randall
|5
|Linton Springs Elementary School
|Meghan Rice
|8
|North Carroll Middle School
|Brett Ricketts
|5
|Taneytown Elementary School
|Katelynn Rogers
|7
|Oklahoma Road Middle School
|Eden Roth
|5
|Elmer Wolfe Elementary School
|Julia Stahl
|5
|Hampstead Elementary School
|Elizabeth Steele
|5
|Winfield Elementary School
|Ashley Vajo
|11
|Century High School
|Wynn Vaughn
|4
|Robert Moton Elementary School
|Phoebe Wang
|11
|Westminster High School
|Leah Wilson
|5
|Eldersburg Elementary School
Carroll County students honored as Recognized Scholars are listed below:
|Scholar
|Grade
|School
|Number of times won
|Rachel Mountcastle
|6
|Shiloh Middle School
|2
|Matthew Muse
|6
|Westminster West Middle School
|2
|Maxwell Novak
|9
|South Carroll High School
|2
|Caitlin O'Dea
|11
|Liberty High School
|2
|Marie Overman
|9
|Winters Mill High School
|5
|Benjamin Pandullo
|5
|Carrolltowne Elementary School
|2
|Avery Pelletier
|8
|Shiloh Middle School
|2
|Cyndi Phelps
|7
|Westminster East Middle School
|4
|Isabella Pietryak
|7
|North Carroll Middle School
|3
|Charlotte Prunkl
|6
|Sykesville Middle School
|2
|David Rapids
|11
|South Carroll High School
|5
|Hayden Rathmann
|8
|Mt. Airy Middle School
|3
|Syed Reza
|6
|Sykesville Middle School
|2
|Gunnar Rhees
|8
|Mt. Airy Middle School
|4
|Brady Rhodes
|9
|Francis Scott Key High School
|5
|Savannah Richey
|10
|Winters Mill High School
|3
|Patrick Rippeon
|11
|Francis Scott Key High School
|4
|Addison Roach
|8
|Northwest Middle School
|4
|Chloe Robbins
|8
|Westminster West Middle School
|5
|Morgan Robbins
|8
|Westminster West Middle School
|4
|Elyse Seligman
|8
|Sykesville Middle School
|4
|Avery Selivan
|8
|Northwest Middle School
|4
|Emily Schildwachter
|11
|Francis Scott Key High School
|5
|Elizabeth Scott
|12
|Francis Scott Key High School
|4
|Makenna Steele
|8
|Shiloh Middle School
|5
|Gabrielle Stine
|9
|Francis Scott Key High School
|5
|William Streaker
|11
|South Carroll High School
|2
|Cooper Trump
|6
|Oklahoma Road Middle School
|2
|Michael Valerio
|7
|Mt. Airy Middle School
|3
|Logan Walker
|6
|Northwest Middle School
|2
|Allison Wallach
|9
|South Carroll High School
|5
|Hannah Wolford
|7
|North Carroll Middle School
|3
|Kiera Youngling
|6
|Westminster East Middle School
|2
|Austin Zeigenfuse
|8
|North Carroll Middle School
|4