Carroll school board approves $45.9 million budget for fiscal 2025 construction projects

The Carroll County Board of Education will request a $45.9 million capital budget for fiscal 2025 from the Board of County Commissioners. The budget request was unanimously approved on Oct. 11 at the monthly school board meeting.

If approved by commissioners, the county’s share of the planned construction budget will be about $24.8 million, and the state will contribute $21.1 million, according to the meeting agenda.

The school board has prioritized construction projects at Liberty High, Sykesville Middle, Freedom Elementary, Cranberry Station Elementary, Friendship Valley Elementary, Sandymount Elementary and Taneytown Elementary schools in the 2025 capital budget.

The request is $2.1 million higher than the version presented last month to the school board, mostly to accommodate planned new classroom space at Sandymount Elementary School.

Projected enrollment at Sandymount is significantly higher than the school’s current capacity. Building more classrooms addresses the issue and will allow the school to keep kindergarten and prekindergarten classes in the same wing of the building, said facilities planner William Caine.

“It gets all of the kindergarten pre-K classrooms together so they can collaborate,” Caine said. “It also handles some projected overcrowding, and it does address the fact that their current kindergarten rooms are substandard.”

Sandymount’s kindergarten classrooms are about 800 square feet, Caine said, while a 1,000-square-foot classroom is Carroll’s standard size for kindergarten.

The construction planning committee opted to add four kindergarten and two prekindergarten classrooms to the back of the school, Caine said, because there is no space to expand the front of the school, where the current kindergarten classrooms are located. Under the plan, the smaller kindergarten classrooms would be repurposed.

“The current school has two existing kindergarten rooms that were designed into the building, and they’ve converted another classroom to be a pre-K classroom,” Caine said. “They have other classrooms [they] are using for kindergarten, but they’re just first grade classrooms.”

Superintendent Cynthia McCabe said that the construction planning committee will explain its decisions about Sandymount Elementary to the school board next month, contrary to the order in which construction planning typically occurs.

Board member Donna Sivigny said she thinks the capital budget request is reasonable, and hopes productive discussions with commissioners will continue, as new funding challenges associated with the multiyear rollout of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform legislation emerge. The school board met jointly with county commissioners earlier in the afternoon of Oct. 11.

“I’m comfortable with where we are for the [fiscal 2025] funding request,” Sivigny said, “but I think there’s a lot of additional discussion and thought that needs to go five years out.”

The Blueprint is a multibillion-dollar public school reform effort entering the second year of its decade-long rollout. It is designed to make Maryland’s schools among the highest performing in the country by providing more time for teachers to plan lessons and develop skills outside the classroom, offering universal prekindergarten for 3-year-olds, and redesigning the public education funding formula, among other initiatives.

Funding Liberty High School’s modernization project alongside Blueprint mandates is a particular concern, Sivigny said. The capital budget outline also includes a request for $300,000 to evaluate options for modernizing Liberty High School by performing a feasibility study.

“We’re potentially gonna have to rethink the Liberty High School price tag,” Sivigny said, “it is a bit of a heartstopper at $143 million.”

Liberty High School was identified as the county’s top modernization priority after the Eldersburg school, which opened in 1980, was recently assessed for the first time. O’Neal told county commissioners and school board members in July that Winchester Elementary, Mount Airy Elementary, Freedom Elementary and Sykesville Middle schools are among the top priorities after Liberty, based on poor comprehensive assessment scores. The recently replaced East Middle School was the only building to score worse than Liberty High.

Board of Education President Marsha Herbert said Blueprint-related mandates could change, which makes it hard to plan a budget in advance.

“We’re in flight and trying to build the plane at the same time,” Herbert said, “because of the unknown. We know there are going to be changes in that Blueprint. It’s not going to stay the same.”

There were no public comments on the proposed capital budget, which was posted online, Carroll County Public Schools communications officer Carey Gaddis said.