Carroll County school board opts to wait another week before voting on high school sports start date

The Carroll County Board of Education, which earlier in the meeting reaffirmed its decision to move forward with a hybrid learning model on Oct. 19 that will give all students the option of returning to school buildings at least two days per week, had decided it did not want to begin sports before students were back and learning in-person. So they spent much of the meeting talking about a possible compromise Nov. 2 start date for fall practice and a Nov. 23 date to begin games.