Here’s what you need to know about how the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future will play out in Carroll County

Carroll County Public Schools has submitted its preliminary plan to the state for the upcoming school year implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a 10-year education reform program designed to promote equity in schools and produce more capable graduates.

Each of Maryland’s 24 school systems submitted a plan to the state Wednesday detailing measures they will take to implement Blueprint’s education mandates for next school year.

Advertisement

“This whole thing is really, really big. From start to finish, up and down and side to side. There’s a lot of change here under the Blueprint, a lot of work to get done, and some of it’s a moving target.” — Jon O'Neal, assistant superintendent of operations, Carroll County Public Schools

The Blueprint is divided into five programmatic pillars: early childhood education, high-quality and diverse teachers and leaders, college and career readiness, more resources for students to be successful and governance and accountability. CCPS has appointed an executive leadership team of Superintendent Cynthia McCabe, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Jon O’Neal and Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Nick Shockney to oversee Blueprint implementation. School system leaders have been selected to be responsible for making sure each of the Blueprint’s pillars is met.

“This year is our baseline year,” said O’Neal, who also serves as Carroll’s designated Blueprint implementation coordinator. “This would be the first year from which all the future years would be measured, so that’s the approach we took.”

Advertisement

A seven-member state Accountability and Implementation Board interprets Blueprint policy and has the power to withhold state funding if a mandate is not being carried out to its satisfaction.

While the Blueprint sets certain deadlines, such as requiring $60,000 starting salaries for all state teachers by July 1, 2026, it’s up to the school districts to plan how to attain those benchmarks, which might require hiring new staff to help manage the initiatives.

McCabe is scheduled to discuss the county’s Blueprint plan during two public town hall meetings. The first is on Monday at 6 p.m. at Century High School’s media center, 355 Ronsdale Road, Sykesville. The second is April 19 at 6 p.m., at Winters Mill High School’s media center, 560 Gorsuch Road, Westminster.

The town halls will include a brief presentation, discussion with the superintendent and staff and a question-and-answer period.

According to Carroll County’s Blueprint Implementation Plan, the county school system will use high school spaces to provide prekindergarten services, partner with McDaniel College for workforce development initiatives and reinvent English and math curricula to promote problem-solving skills.

The county’s 158-page plan is based on a template established by the state.

“Within the template you get to outline your future priorities or the approach you’re taking to try to comply with the different parts of the Blueprint,” O’Neal said.

The template indicates nearly all 3-year-old children from low-income families will benefit from new opportunities to enroll in full-day pre-K, which fulfills an element of the early childhood education pillar, although specific timetables and numbers remain uncertain. Maryland encourages school systems to examine barriers of access for priority groups, which include children with disabilities, youth experiencing homelessness and English learners.

Advertisement

Currently, CCPS has four schools accredited for 4-year-old programs and no programs accredited for 3-year-olds. Challenges to fulfilling the Blueprint’s Pre-K requirement include transportation, space availability, staffing and lack of accredited private providers to partner with.

Carroll County has 420 pre-K seats across all elementary schools except for Freedom Elementary School, representing four eligible classrooms and 17 classrooms going through the accreditation process. Two eligible private providers would add roughly 60 additional seats, according to the document.

The Blueprint mandates pre-K be provided in the framework of a public-private partnership, in which half of students are served by accredited private entities and half are served by the school system. However, O’Neal said Carroll is among a majority of counties to request a waiver for not meeting the 2023 benchmark of having 30% of pre-K capacity provided by private entities. That benchmark will increase by 5% every year until it reaches 50%.

In the current distribution, 88% of pre-K seats are public and 22% are private provider seats. O’Neal said finding daycare providers willing to make the business decision to receive state accreditation to be a Blueprint partner could be a challenge.

“There’s a lot of ground that be made up, especially in terms of finding private providers who want to participate,” O’Neal said. “The other piece for us as the public school system is finding the space necessary to create the pre-K program.”

The county plans to commission a design study with a goal of building two new classrooms in every elementary school except Freedom Elementary, which lacks space. O’Neal said the onus of the pre-K mandate is felt especially heavily by Carroll because the county never fully built full-day kindergarten spaces after a decades-old policy update.

Advertisement

To address pre-K enrollment, CCPS will translate documents to meet the needs of English learner families, make pre-K program information available through special education case managers and have Pupil Personnel Workers serve as enrollment liaisons for homeless families with eligible students, according to the document.

CCPS also plans to partner with higher education institutions to fulfill Blueprint’s pillar of establishing high-quality and diverse teachers and leaders. During the next two years, McDaniel College in Westminster will provide professional learning modules and offer one-credit graduate courses for some CCPS staff. CCPS and McDaniel have surveyed teachers in 10 schools across all levels to determine the most relevant and needed topics.

O’Neal said the McDaniel program funded by the Teacher Collaborative Grant will allow cohorts of students to receive National Board certification, a roughly three-year course of study designated by the Blueprint as a best practice for teacher excellence.

CCPS plans to recruit new teachers by partnering with colleges and universities to inform students of instructor shortage subject areas and available Blueprint incentives, provide education-oriented service learning, offer opportunities to become substitute teachers and collaborate with higher education institutions to align curricula with workforce expectations.

Advertisement

“The Blueprint offers some opportunities to further those partnerships, especially in preparing different teachers and leaders‚” O’Neal said.

The plan also aims to recruit a more diverse teacher pool by partnering with historically Black colleges and universities and universities that serve large populations of Hispanic students. Focus groups will be used to determine other best practices to recruit and hire diverse teachers.

Carroll’s plan would also update school curricula and will implement a comprehensive mathematics plan spanning all grade levels, to be created this summer by a team of mathematics teacher leaders. Under the new math curriculum, Geometry will provide more opportunities for experiential learning through project- and problems-based instruction. Additionally, 11th grade English will be redesigned to be more project- and research-based to promote college and career readiness.

In order to improve students’ career readiness an Individualized Career Plan will be created for any student who has not met college and career readiness standards by the end of 10th grade. A framework for Carroll County Public School students to be able to dual enroll in an unlimited number Carroll Community College classes for free has already gone into effect.

“This whole thing is really, really big,” O’Neal said. “From start to finish, up and down and side to side. There’s a lot of change here under the Blueprint, a lot of work to get done, and some of it’s a moving target.”