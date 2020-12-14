Carroll County schools closing 1 hour early, first day of sports practice canceled due to inclement weather

Due to inclement weather, Carroll County Public Schools will be closing one hour early today, Monday, Dec.14, for all in-person learning programs, according to a news release from the school system.
These include in-person learning for special education programs, PRIDE, BEST, Gateway/Crossroads Middle, Career and Technology Center, and school-specific learning pods. Virtual learning will continue as scheduled.
All Carroll County Public Schools sponsored after-school activities will be canceled for this evening including athletics and extra-curricular activities. Monday was supposed to be the first day of practice/tryouts for CCPS winter sports.