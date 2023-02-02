Artwork by Liberty High School seniors will be featured at BWI Marshall Airport

Liberty High School senior Erin Budde, 17, went from a being a digital art novice to having her work featured in a gallery at BWI Marshall Airport, alongside work by fellow Liberty High senior and close friend, Jillian Casey.

Liberty High student artists Erin Budde, 17, of Sykesville (left) and Jillian Casey, 17, of Sykesville.

The two students’ digital vector artworks were submitted by Liberty High art teacher Lauren Latane-Valis to the annual call for youth artwork put out by the Maryland Art Education Association. The association selects student works to display each spring at the airport.

Digital art class offerings have expanded since the implementation of one-to-one laptops for students, Latane-Valis said. She added that there has been plenty of gallery-worthy work completed in Liberty art classes and it was difficult to narrow down the works to only two submissions.

“Those two works stood out to me as being especially interesting,” Latane-Valis said.

The students’ work will be on display at the observation gallery on the airport’s second floor through May.

Casey, 17, of Sykesville, is a student in the Honors Digital Media Art and Design class at Liberty. Casey chose actor Jessie Mei Li as a portrait subject for her work, inspired by Li’s performance in the show “Shadow and Bone” as well as Li’s environmental activism. Casey spent roughly six hours creating the work.

The work’s pale blue backdrop was carefully selected to compliment the subject’s complex skin tones and the floral background was crafted into the piece to reflect the idea of environmental activism, Casey said.

Casey used Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator to complete the portrait assignment and said a familiarity with both programs was an advantage. The detailed flowers in the background of the portrait were created in Adobe Illustrator before the art was reassembled in Photoshop.

“I love to see art represented in public spaces,” Casey said. “So, I was super, super happy to have my piece chosen to be that representation of art in our school. I was particularly happy that this piece was chosen because of its themes of activism and diversity, and I really like seeing that represented.”

Casey said the hope is that the theme of unique inner and outer beauty will resonate with viewers.

“I wanted it to be very happy and a bright piece to portray how the person is in real life and within their work,” Casey said.

Although art has always been a part of Casey’s life, taking graphic design classes unlocked a passion and helped determine the senior’s career path. Casey intends to major in graphic design with a minor in entrepreneurship and innovation at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Budde, of Sykesville, is a student in Latane-Valis’ AP Art and Design course at Liberty High. Budde said she has completed numerous other art classes at the school and had set out to take a pencil-and-paper AP art class this year but ended up in the art and design class instead. Though she had little experience with the software used in the class she quickly learned the skills needed to thrive and began producing exemplary art in no time.

Budde spent more than eight hours completing the assignment. AP art students are given more freedom with what they create, Latane-Valis said, and Budde chose to encapsulate a scene from a favorite hobby: swimming.

“I’ve been a competitive swimmer since I was 4,” Budde said. “It’s been a really big part of my life — along with art — and I kind of intertwined the two, so I wanted to find a way to combine them into a piece.”

The goggles in a glass of water that Budde’s work depicts are based on goggles the swimmer wears to practice every day. The color motifs of the piece were chosen to reflect the mundane elements of an often-exciting sport, Budde said.

“You can be an athlete and you can enjoy the arts,” Budde said. “A lot of people find it’s more of an either/or, but you can really do both.”

Budde plans to major in biology and continue competitive swimming at the University of Richmond, she said.

Budde said completing the assignment was a struggle, but buckling down and sticking with the class offered a profound lesson — to take risks and give it your all.