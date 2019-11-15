Carroll County Public Schools put out a call seeking more bus drivers amid shortages affecting school systems across the state and the country.
Driving a school bus for CCPS requires a commercial driver’s license, a clean driving record and no prior criminal record, according to a news release from the school system.
The role requires 25 to 30 hours of paid training on average. Instructors with the CCPS Transportation Services Department will “help prospective drivers acquire the necessary skills and knowledge."
A shortage in school bus drivers across the region led to complaints of overcrowded and delayed buses during the first three weeks of the school year. And school districts across the country have struggled to recruit and retain enough drivers to get kids safely to school on time.
CCPS wrote in the release, “This rewarding career opportunity may allow drivers to work within close proximity to their residence. Drivers have the same school holidays as their student(s), and they may have an opportunity to transport their own children and save on the cost of daycare. Those who like to be around children/students and believe they can be positive role models may want to consider driving a yellow school bus for the school system.”
Interested individuals are asked to contact the CCPS Transportation Services Department at 410-751-3229.