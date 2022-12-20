Carroll County school board to hold special budget work session Wednesday

With the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future set to take effect next school year, the Carroll County Board of Education will consider a number of variables when working to craft a budget under the new state funding model. A special meeting is set for Wednesday to begin the process.

The 10-year, $3.8 billion Blueprint has ambitious goals to help Maryland schools bridge achievement gaps among students of all backgrounds and produce graduates capable of competing in the global jobs market, but it also introduces an element of uncertainty to school system budgeting and operations.

Advertisement

The school board will hold a budget work session beginning at 3 p.m., Wednesday at 125 N. Court St., Westminster. The public is encouraged to attend, though there will be no time for public participation, according to a news release from the school system. The work session will be streamed live on the Carroll County Public Schools website at https://www.carrollk12.org/board-of-education/meeting-information.

The Blueprint legislation comes with a new funding model, which will replace the previously used Thornton funding formula for public schools. County schools Superintendent Cynthia McCabe said the biggest challenge will be the restrictive nature of the new formula, which allocates state money to be spent on specific programs, including programs designed to help English language learners and compensatory education students (those who receive free or reduced-price meals at school, sometimes called FARM students).

Advertisement

Another challenge comes in the form of dual enrollment costs, which the public school system must pay under the new model. Tuition for public high school students taking a class that counts for credits at both the public secondary schools and at Carroll Community College was previously billed to a student’s family, with a 25% discount from the college. Now, it will be free to students, and the school system will pick up more of the expenses.

Carroll County Public Schools previously paid 3% of expenses under a memorandum of understanding with the community college. McCabe said the school system is likely to pay millions each year once families know the classes are free for students.

Carroll Community College President James Ball said free dual enrollment will present a great opportunity for students.

“It’s a way to dramatically impact the cost of your education now, and that’s what the legislation really intended,” he said. “Let’s get students into college experiences earlier.”

The public school system was also required to refund all out-of-pocket expenses billed to parents of high school students dually enrolled in community college courses this fall, totaling $700,000. Additionally, the system will be responsible for paying for school supplies for dually enrolled students in the future, according to McCabe.

A workforce development board that will spend money on career counseling for middle and high school students will receive about $1.6 million from the school system budget starting in 2023. Carroll’s Assistant Superintendent of Operations Jonathan O’Neal said details about the workforce development board remain unclear, and it is possible that the school system may pay less than the mandated $62 per student by providing career services in schools.

The public school system has never acted as an intermediary agency for funds to be passed through, O’Neal said, and it is not entirely clear what the ramifications of the system’s new role could be.

Carroll’s Board of Education discussed the Blueprint and its implications with the county’s delegation to the Maryland General Assembly on Nov. 30. County commissioners have the power to determine what additional tax revenues may be levied in order to hire teachers and reduce class sizes, and state legislators have the power to attempt to make changes to the Blueprint, O’Neal noted.

Advertisement

The board heard a presentation about the status of the county’s plan at its monthly board meeting on Dec. 14.

School system staff will present an outline of the county’s plan to the school board for review Jan. 11. The plan will be based on a template from the state and will be subject to state review.

Carroll school board member Donna Sivigny said a line-by-line analysis of the plan would not be undertaken, but Board of Education members would provide feedback based on their understanding of goals and structure. The plan must be resubmitted each March.