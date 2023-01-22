Bus contractor asks for $600,000 to fund employee sick days and pay increase at Carroll school board budget hearing

Carroll County Public Schools’ proposed fiscal 2024 budget already accounts for inflationary expenses by increasing funding for bus drivers’ pay and for maintenance expenses, but Carroll County School Bus Contractor’s Association President Dianne Grote requested an extra $600,000 to fund three extra sick days per year and an additional wage bump for the county’s school bus drivers.

Grote proclaimed her support for the proposed budget and formally made the request for an additional $600,000 — already an item on the Carroll County Board of Education’s budgetary wish list — during the public participation portion of a Jan. 18 budget hearing.

“Our livelihoods depend on the budget,” Grote said.

Superintendent Cynthia McCabe’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget includes a $25.1 million increase over fiscal 2023, including a $2.1 million increase in transportation spending. The Carroll County school system expects to receive an $11.5 million increase from the state and hopes to receive a $13.4 million increase from the county, half of which is already included in the county commissioners’ budget.

“With inflation, with fuel costs and insurance costs, everything is going up,” Grote said. “We just haven’t stayed on top of that. We haven’t stayed on top of the level of reimbursement that we needed because very often we were cut in pay just to try to make the budgets work.”

While bus drivers are set to receive a 3% pay increase to account for inflation under the proposed budget for schools, the requested $600,000 would allow for an additional 4% pay increase, for a total pay bump of 7% for drivers. Grote said this will make the school system competitive, attract new drivers and help alleviate the bus driver shortage in Carroll County.

The requested additional funds would also cover expenses contractors must pay because of a gap in paid sick leave mandated by the state and paid sick leave covered by funding from the county school system. Grote said the school system funds 18 to 24 hours of paid sick leave for drivers with regular 6-hour to 8-hour routes, but the state mandates that full-time employees receive 40 hours of paid sick leave — bus contractors currently make up the difference as an overhead expense.

Field trip drivers, athletics drivers, substitute drivers and substitute special needs bus assistants are also eligible, but the county does not reimburse contractors for their sick leave, Grote said.

“We are kind of caught between the state regulation — that’s mandatory for us to pay — and the county not fully reimbursing us,” Grote said, “and these are employees that are doing the job for Carroll County Public Schools.”

Maintaining a fleet of buses is also expensive, and the $2.1 million budgeted for transportation expenses also includes an 11.4% increase in maintenance funding. According to the superintendent’s proposed fiscal 2024 operating budget, $20,000 is budgeted for maintenance and repair of vehicles under contracted services. The total cost for all student transportation budgeted for fiscal 2024 is more than $29 million.

Grote added that although the cost of services may seem high, bus contractors are dedicated to providing safe transportation for students and said that the school system is getting a good deal. Employees must hold a commercial driver’s license, which grants them access to other good-paying jobs, and must pass extensive background and driving record checks, Grote said.

The next budget hearing and work session is scheduled for 6-8 p.m., Feb. 1 in the school board meeting room at 125 N. Court St., Westminster. School board and budget meetings are open to the public and will be live-streamed on the CCPS YouTube channel and are viewable on the right side of the Board of Education’s website at carrollk12.org/board-of-education/meeting-information, under CETV Livestream. Meetings are also broadcast live throughout the month on Carroll Educational Television, Channel 21.

Anyone who wishes to participate during the public participation portion of the meeting may request to speak by filling out the online sign-up form or calling the communications office at 410-751-3020 from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. the day before meetings.