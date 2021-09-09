Carroll County parents continue to split on masks in school; board of ed still supports mask-optional policy

Close contacts for a student with COVID who are vaccinated and asymptomatic may attend school but must wear a mask for three days before producing a negative COVID test. Students who are unvaccinated but asymptomatic can take a COVID test after five days. If negative they can return to school on the eighth day, but have to wear a mask until day 14. Students who do not take a test have to quarantine for 10 days. When they return, they must wear a mask until day 14.