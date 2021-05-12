Number of COVID-19 cases in Carroll County Public Schools decreases again

The number of COVID-19 cases within Carroll County Public Schools dropped by a few this week, the third week in a row for a decrease in total cases.
The school system’s data dashboard, which reports positive COVID-19 cases of students and teachers attending in-person learning, reported on Wednesday there were 72 total cases this week, including 68 students. That’s seven fewer students and staff members than last week.
That’s in line with county’s overall trend. The Carroll County Health Department reported 126 cases last week, which represented 30 fewer than the previous week’s 156 and means Carroll has seen decreases in four of the past five weeks
The CCPS dashboard also reports 208 people showing virus symptoms this week, including 198 students. That’s five fewer students and staff members than last week.
Manchester Elementary School had the most positive cases among the elementary schools with eight. Northwest Middle had six and Liberty and Winters Mill high schools each had five.
Cranberry Station Elementary School had 16 people with symptoms, the most on the elementary school level. It was the only elementary school with symptom numbers in the double digits this week. Both Oklahoma Road and East middle schools each had nine people and Century High School had 14, the only high school with double digit numbers for symptoms.